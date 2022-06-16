Kingdom Maker Officially Launches On iOS & Android

Scopely has officially launched their latest game, Kingdom Maker, giving mobile players a brand new free-to-play strategy title. In case you haven't seen this one, the game mixes up RPG and RTS elements in with simul simulation gameplay, as you're getting a humorously stylized world in which you are encouraged to "reign your way." This is essentially a chance to live out whatever medieval fantasies you may have in a comedic title as you will be charged with establishing a royal lineage to the throne you're creating, engage in battle with rival kingdoms and sects, experience the drama and courtship tied to romance as you find your king/queen to rule beside with, and as always, deal with the local politics. You can read more below about it as the game is now free on the App Store and Google Play.

A spin on real-time combat experiences where players can defend and expand their empire, Kingdom Maker provides all the core elements of modern strategy games but with new twists; features include: Noble Families: Create your very own dynasty! Player's "nobles" can be used for combat, dungeon exploration, romance, and mischief.

Real-Time Massive Battles: Battle until the defending city falls or attackers run out of expendable peasants. Every battle can be seen by the entire community and anyone can join.

City Building: Construct and upgrade massive walls and dozens of unique buildings to form a kingdom that generates resources, troops, items, people, and power!

Territory Control: Conquer territory in a massive world; control strategic points from capital cities to trading posts to gate cities. Veni! Vidi! Viciously ambitious, aren't we?

Customizable Armies: Develop commanders and recruit champions to lead the charge, and earn powerful equipment to power up battalions to gain a winning edge. The catapult's outta the bag!

Alliances: Rally friends under a shared banner, and pursue complete and absolute domination. Or do something boring, like strike a peace accord or trade goods for the prosperity of the people.