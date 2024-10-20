Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: andy serkis, charlie cox, Expedition 33, Kepler Interactive, Sandfall Interactive

Charlie Cox & Andy Serkis Join Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Voice Cast

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has a new trailer out showcasing more of the voice cast, as Charlie Cox and Andy Serkis have both joined the cast

Article Summary Charlie Cox and Andy Serkis join the voice cast of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

New trailer highlights additional characters and impressive voice talent.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 blends real-time and turn-based combat.

Embark on a quest to end the Paintress' cycle of death and explore enchanting realms.

Indie game developer Sandfall Interactive and publisher Kepler Interactive released a new trailer for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, showing off two new voice cast members. In this latest preview, which you can watch above, we see that both Charlie Cox (Daredevil) and Andy Serkis (Lord of the Rings, Planet of the Apes) have been added to the cast, providing additional talent to the roster as they show off several characters. Enjoy the trailer as we're still waiting to hear about a release date.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Once a year, the Paintress wakes and paints upon her monolith. Paints her cursed number. And everyone of that age turns to smoke and fades away. Year by year, that number ticks down and more of us are erased. Tomorrow she'll wake and paint "33." And tomorrow we depart on our final mission – Destroy the Paintress, so she can never paint death again. We are Expedition 33. In this evolution of JRPGs, real-time actions enhance the heart of turn-based combat. Craft unique builds for your Expeditioners that fit your playstyle via gear, stats, skills, and character synergies. Open an active dimension in combat – dodge, parry, and counter in real time, chain combos by mastering attack rhythms, and target enemy weak points using a free aim system.

With only one year left to live, join Gustave, Maelle, and their fellow Expeditioners as they embark upon a desperate quest to break the Paintress' cycle of death. Follow the trail of previous expeditions and discover their fate. Get to know the members of Expedition 33 as they learn to work together against impossible odds. Explore an enchanting realm populated by surreal adversaries. Wander through breathtaking landscapes, from the Island of Visages to the Forgotten Battlefield, discovering secrets and hidden quests along the way. Find allies of fortune in creatures of legend and recruit special companions, access new travel methods and discover secret areas in the World Map.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!