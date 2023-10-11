Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Chessarama, Hawthorn Games, Minimol Games

Chessarama Releases New Developer Walkthrough Showcase

Check out the latest video for Chessarama this morning, as you can play a demo of it right now in Steam ahead of its Fall release.

Indie game developer and publisher Minimol Games, along with Hawthorn Games, released a new developer walkthrough video for Chessarama. The shorthand to this is you're getting about as good a look at the game as you can from the developers in its current state, as they slowly make their way to launching it this Fall for PC and Xbox. What's more, the team has a demo up right now for Steam Next Fest, so you can play some of what you see in the video down below. Enjoy!

"Chessarama is a collection of original chess-inspired turn-based games. Choose a game, quickly learn its rules, and play through the campaigns and community levels, or build your own puzzles. Chessarama features several full games, each one of them with its own set of rules, art, pieces, and game mechanics. Each game will feature a Creative Mode that will allow you to create your own puzzles and challenge other players to beat it. In the Community Hub, you will be able to play hundreds (thousands?!) of levels created by other players. Endless replayability and fun await you. The game reimagines chess rules and mechanics using many different themes. Each game has its own theme, set of rules, and original handcrafted levels for you to play!"

"In Dragon Slayer, you need to push your pawn to the end of a path in order to kill the mighty dragon. But it will not be that easy! The dragon attacks the board every time the pawn moves, and every undefended piece will die. So you need the help of your friends (Rooks, Bishops, and Knights) to protect your pawn all along the way to the dragon's core. This is a strategic game for chess enthusiasts of all levels. Sacrifices will be necessary along the way, so be ready! In Lady Ronin, chess meets sokoban as you have never seen before. You play with a legendary Ronin (a chess queen), and you need to eliminate the other pieces in order to get close to the Shogun and kill it. Pieces move like in chess but push each other like in sokoban. Can you pass through legions of samurais to achieve your goal? In Soccer Chess you will play a soccer match using chess pieces and tactics! As in chess (or soccer!), you will need to think 2-3 moves ahead if you want to break through the adversary's defenses and strike a beautiful goal!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!