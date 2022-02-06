Chibig Studio Unveils Koa & The Five Pirates Of Mara Coming In 2022

Another reveal from Chibig Studio during their Chibig Presents event this past week is Koa & The Five Pirates Of Mara will be out this year. This game is the latest chapter in the Mara series they have been releasing as you get to play as fan-favorite character Koa and her best friend Napopo on their own little adventure as they explore different parts of the islands of Mara! You'll need to solve puzzles, escape clever traps, and make your way through various fun environments that each have their own twists and dangers. All while the two of you explore the entire map and try to find stolen pirate loot located across several different landscapes. The same doesn't have a proper release window yet beyond the idea it will be coming out in 2022, so while we wait for that info to come put, you can enjoy the announcement trailer below.

Join series favorite Koa and her friend Napopo on an action-packed journey through the world of Mara! Traverse wild islands, dodge cunning traps, and defeat the knarrrrrliest pirate bosses in this loving tribute to classic platforming adventures. Unlock an archipelago piece by piece. From sandy beaches to bubbling volcanoes, there's no shortage of charming and colourful islands to visit, each one chock full with secrets and collectibles. Each level offers beautiful visuals rich with detail and depth. Relax and unwind – or knuckle down and challenge yourself! From newcomers to speedrunners, Koa and the Five Pirates is a buccaneering adventure for all. A carefree puzzle-platformer set in the world of Summer in Mara.

Customise your home hub between levels.

Meet memorable new characters and reunite with old friends.

Secrets and challenges and collectables oh my!

A joyous, colourful tribute to the 3D platformers of old.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Koa and The Five Pirates of Mara – Teaser Trailer (https://youtu.be/xIdjU6a3I3M)