Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Tripwire Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: Chivalry 2, Torn Banner Studios

Chivalry 2 Releases All-New Free Regicide Update Today

Chivalry 2 has a free update out now as the Regicide Update comes with a new map, a new weapon, a new Campaign Pass, and more.

Article Summary Chivalry 2's Regicide Update introduces a new map: Regicide at Trayan Citadel.

A fresh weapon, the Goedendag, offers varied damage types and special attacks.

The non-expirable Regicide Campaign Pass allows players to earn rewards at leisure.

New character and weapon customizations enhance the Chivalry 2 experience.

Indie game developer Torn Banner Studios and publisher Tripwire Interactive have released new free content for Chivalry 2 with the Regicide Update. The update comes with a bunch of new content as you're getting a new weapon and a new map, tied to a new Campaign Pass for additional fun if you feel like paying for it, as well as improvements to the game. We have the finer details and the latest trailer for you here.

Chivalry 2 – Regicide Update

New Map – Regicide at Trayan Citadel: The showdown between the Mason Order and Agathian army has arrived at the Mason's doorstep. The battle begins outside the walls with the assaulting Agathian army tasked with taking the outer encampment and escorting "The Lion's Thrust" ram to breach the front gates. Once inside soldiers will battle through the citadel's corridors before arriving at Malrick Castle, where King Malric takes to the field himself. The map will deliver epic, cinematic moments for players throughout, even if the bard's tales of the citadels' volcanic secrets bends the truth just a bit.

New Weapon – Goedendag: The Goedendag brings unique properties for a polearm designed to give it a niche of its own, usable by Poleman and Engineer Footman classes. The weapon trades the traditional longer reach of polearms for versatility, with a unique weapon head that can deal both blunt damage with swings and overhead attacks and piercing damage when thrust into enemies. In addition, properly timed special attacks deal massive damage to horses and are powerful enough to stop them in their tracks.

A Regicide Campaign Pass: Like traditional battle passes, players can complete challenges to progress and earn in-game rewards including currency and armory items as they play. However, unlike traditional battle passes the Regicide Campaign Pass will not expire and can be progressed at the player's own pace. Players can upgrade to the Premium Campaign Pass for 1,000 in-game crowns to unlock additional rewards.

New Character and Weapon Customizations: Unlock a variety of new cosmetic options including four new armor set options, five new weapon, a new helmet and more!

Additional Bug Fixes, Quality of Life Enhancements, and Performance Improvements

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!