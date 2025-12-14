Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: pokemon, Precious Paths, Winter Holiday Event

Christmas Tree Sudowoodo Debuts in Pokémon GO Winter Holiday Part 1

Sudowoodo decks the halls with a new Christmas tree-themed costume in Pokémon GO as part of the Winter Holiday Part 1 event.

Pokémon GO has announced details for the Winter Holiday Part 1 event, which includes Sudowoodo becoming a Christmas tree. Let's get into the details.

Here's what's happening for the Winter Holiday Part 1 event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Thursday, December 18, at 10:00 a.m. to Wednesday, December 24, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. local time

Thursday, December 18, at 10:00 a.m. to Wednesday, December 24, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. local time New Pokémon: No new species will be released in Part 1, but look out for Rolycoly coming in Part 2. We are, however, getting new Costumed Pokémon in Part 1, including: Sudowoodo wearing holiday attire (can be Shiny) Charjabug wearing holiday attire (can be Shiny). It can be evolved into Vikavolt wearing holiday attire. Looks like Grubbin is the only stage of this evolutionary line being left out of the holiday fun.

No new species will be released in Part 1, but look out for Rolycoly coming in Part 2. We are, however, getting new Costumed Pokémon in Part 1, including: Shiny release: No new Shinies will be released during this event.

No new Shinies will be released during this event. Wild Spawns: Swinub (can be Shiny), Snorunt (can be Shiny), and Spheal (can be Shiny). Rare spawns include Sudowoodo wearing holiday attire (can be Shiny) and Charjabug wearing holiday attire (can be Shiny).

Swinub (can be Shiny), Snorunt (can be Shiny), and Spheal (can be Shiny). Rare spawns include Sudowoodo wearing holiday attire (can be Shiny) and Charjabug wearing holiday attire (can be Shiny). Event bonuses: Increased chance to hatch Shiny Pichu wearing a festive hat and Shiny Cubchoo wearing a holiday ribbon from 7 km Eggs. Field Research: Stardust and encounters with event-themed Pokémon. GO Pass: Winter Holiday 2025 bonuses include: Tier 1: 2× XP from sending Gifts GO Pass Deluxe: 2× Stardust from opening Gifts Tier 2 Additional items may be rewarded from opening Gifts GO Pass Deluxe: 1/2 Egg Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed in an Incubator during the event period Tier 3 50% more XP for winning Raid Battles GO Pass Deluxe: 2× XP from catching Pokémon

Eggs: 7 KM Eggs: Pichu wearing a festive hat (can be Shiny), Smoochum (can be Shiny), Cubchoo wearing a holiday ribbon (can be Shiny), Cryogonal (can be Shiny), and Snom.

Raids: Three-Star Raids: Sudowoodo wearing holiday attire (can be Shiny), Charjabug wearing holiday attire (can be Shiny), Hisuian Avalugg (can be Shiny)

GO Pass: Winter Holiday 2025 Features: GO Pass: Encounter with Snom Encounters with event-themed Pokémon Stardust XP Poké Balls More GO Pass Deluxe: Snom Beanie Additional encounters with even more event-themed Pokémon Premium Battle Passes Rare Candy XL Candy XL More



