Cinereach Reveals Just Play: A Game Jam For Climate Futures

Cinereach have revealed a new creative effort for a cause as they have announced Just Play: A Game Jam For Climate Futures.

Game developers are challenged to create climate-themed video game prototypes.

Submissions open from April 29 to May 17, 2024, with a toolkit provided by Cinereach.

Winning games to be showcased at the Hollywood Climate Summit on June 28.

Cinereach announced a brand new creative endeavor with a cause behind it as they announced Just Play: A Game Jam For Climate Futures. A competition of sorts for game developers, as it follows in the footsteps of the inaugural Just Play: A Game Jam for Justice, which saw 100 participants and 43 game submissions from developers in 19 countries. This new competition will be climate-themed, with a $10k prize on the line for the game that embodies the theme of climate futures. Final prototypes of the games and award winners will be showcased at the Hollywood Climate Summit's closing night party on June 28. We have a couple of quotes and info below, as you can sign up to take part in it now.

Just Play: A Game Jam for Climate Futures

Just Play: A Game Jam for Climate Futures contest kicks off April 29, 2024, and runs through May 17, 2024, where developers create and submit new video game prototypes that explore a multitude of ways climate can be visible in any story world. Creators are encouraged to submit games that use narratives, aesthetics, and gameplay to explore climate futures in ways that challenge the status quo and inspire new perspectives. Participants will be provided with a Cinereach toolkit that includes narrative research learnings from its recent climate visibility workshop conducted in collaboration with Good Energy.

"Just Play provides an opportunity to learn from our partners and the gaming community which is an important part of Cinereach's new adventure operating as a story incubator. We're building on decades of work supporting the film community, adding in research-backed climate narrative strategies, so we can better support the next generation of storytelling that sparks curiosity, empathy, and agency," said Jennifer Strachan, CEO, Cinereach.

"We are excited to partner with Cinereach and the Hollywood Climate Summit for our next iteration of Just Play. At Anima Interactive, we are deeply inspired by narrative and culture change movements driven by film and tv. We believe there's immense untapped potential to apply storytelling techniques from Hollywood to video games and drive real-world change, especially since games give audiences agency and test behavior. Entertainment moves culture, and culture moves society. This jam explores that theory in action," said Karla Reyes, Founder & Creative Director, Anima Interactive.

