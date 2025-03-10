Posted in: Games, Paradox Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: cities: skylines

Cities: Skylines Celebrates 10 Years With Free & Premium Content

Cities: Skylines is celebrating its 10th Anniversary with special content cross both titles, both free to download and extras to purchase

Article Summary Celebrate 10 years of Cities: Skylines with free and premium content for both games in the series.

Enjoy a Cities: Skylines II Anniversary Patch, featuring in-game parks and buildings on March 28.

Original Cities: Skylines gets a free patch with dynamic parks reflecting your expansions on March 25.

Discover new Creator Packs and Radio Stations, available for individual purchase or bundled.

Paradox Interactive has revealed that they are celebrating the 10th Anniversary of Cities: Skylines with some special content across both games. The team will release a number of new packs and patches for the original and its sequel, both as free updates for everyone to enjoy, as well as premium bonus content you can purchase, if you choose to do so. They also released a new anniversary video, which we have for you here to enjoy!

Cities: Skylines – 10th Anniversary

We're turning 10 today, a milestone made possible by the passion and creativity of our incredible community. From the first roads placed to the sprawling metropolises of today, this decade has been shaped by the dedication of city builders like you—whose feedback, support, and love for the game continue to inspire us every day. As we mark this incredible milestone, we're dedicating March to celebrating you! This will be a month to remember, with a special anniversary roadmap featuring new content, new releases, events, contests, and of course, birthday presents to revisit the legacy of Cities: Skylines. To celebrate the 10th anniversary, Paradox announced several releases and free updates throughout March 2025 to both Cities: Skylines and Cities: Skylines II.

Cities: Skylines II Anniversary Patch: Launching March 28, the free patch features a selection of in-game parks and buildings themed around celebrating the series' birthday.

Launching March 28, the free patch features a selection of in-game parks and buildings themed around celebrating the series' birthday. Cities: Skylines II Creator Packs: Three Creator Packs and three Radio Stations will launch on March 28, available for sale individually or as a bundle.

Three Creator Packs and three Radio Stations will launch on March 28, available for sale individually or as a bundle. Cities: Skylines Anniversary Patch: Launching March 25, the free patch celebrates a decade of community support with the addition of dynamic parks. Dynamic parks change in appearance to reflect the different expansions each player has added to their game, giving personalized tributes to players' unique experiences with Cities: Skylines.

Launching March 25, the free patch celebrates a decade of community support with the addition of dynamic parks. Dynamic parks change in appearance to reflect the different expansions each player has added to their game, giving personalized tributes to players' unique experiences with Cities: Skylines. Cities: Skylines Creator Packs: Two Creator Packs and one Radio Station will be released on March 25.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!