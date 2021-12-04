Cities: VR Announced To Be Released This Spring

Fast Travel Games announced this week that they will be releasing their virtual reality management sim Cities: VR sometime in Spring 2022. If the name didn't tip you off, this is going to be a VR version of Paradox Interactive's Cities: Skylines, only it won't be some remake thrown into a VR world. This will be an entirely new game that will carry the same kind of premise but will have all-new mechanics for you to achieve your goals as you bring a major thriving city up from nothing. You can enjoy the trailer below as well as a short video walking you through the Alpha version of the game.

Experience your architectural and urban-planning creations in the most immersive VR city building simulation to date. Step through the screen and control every aspect of city planning – design neighborhoods, construct buildings, direct the flow of traffic – all while you handle economics, emergency services, and more. As the mayor of your city, you'll also need to provide healthcare, education, entertainment, and more to your growing population. Watch the city of your dreams rise from the ground up. Build and Manage Your Ideal City: Get hands on with an immersive and comprehensive city-building simulation like no other. Control every aspect of urban planning – from the downtown center roadways to utility line placement in suburban districts – and build your ultimate city.

An Immersive & Scenic Simulator: Experience your creations in the most immersive VR city building simulation to date. Raise the city of your dreams from the ground up through an unparalleled level of presence, immersion and hands-on gameplay. See your skyline rise from an expansive bird's eye view, or become a part of your creation to watch your city come alive from the streets. The Definitive City-Building VR Game: Cities: VR takes the core gameplay experience of leading city-building simulation Cities: Skylines and brings it to life like never before. Easy to Pick Up: A detailed, easy-to-follow tutorial will take players through the basics of city building in VR. Precise and tactile feedback and a palette of tools at your fingertips makes for an easy-to-use control system.