Civilization VII Offers Tides of Power Free For Limited Time

Update 1.3.1 introduces the Shattered Seas map, blending Pangaea and Archipelago for naval challenges.

Biome generation has been overhauled, making maps more natural with improved rainfall and wind effects.

Significant balance tweaks made to Egypt, America, Russia, and more, focusing on fair, engaging gameplay.

2K Games and Firaxis Games are currently giving away free content for Civilization VII for a limited time, as you can get your hands on the Tides of Power Collection. The most recent patch for the game, Update 1.3.1, introduced the second half of the collection for players to download and explore immediately. However, players only have a few days left to claim it, as the free content will only be available until January 5, 2026. You can read more about it from the patch notes we have below, as well as the trailer above.

Civilization VII – Update 1.3.1

Shattered Seas Map

Shattered Seas plays like a combination of the Pangaea and Archipelago map types, consisting of large islands separated by shallow water. These large islands are big enough for a couple Settlements, but in order to expand your empire, you'll have to take to the seas early. Like the Pangaea maps, the majority of the map is available starting in Antiquity, with a few Distant Lands islands to find across the deep ocean in the Exploration Age.

As a little bonus to help with navigation, we added coastal water visuals to the minimap so you can better explore this map type (and others). The stronger naval focus of Shattered Seas is especially fun with our last naval-focused update and the new content from Tides of Power. So race for that sailing tech, make some Cogs, and take to the seas!

Improvements to Biomes

In addition to a brand new map type, we've continued to make updates to our core map generation, with a focus on biomes this time. Across all map types, we've tweaked the impact of rainfall, wind direction, rain shadows from mountains, and water access from rivers on biome generation, as well as the impact of latitude. This change should help generate more organically shaped biomes. For any procedural generation system with this many moving parts, we pay close attention to feedback and continue to tweak things to improve the baseline experience. We have more map improvements planned for future updates, including exposing more settings like sea level, world age, and more.

Strategic Balance Pass

The balance tweaks continue! In Update 1.3.1, we've made some adjustments to a handful of civs, including Egypt, America, Russia, and more. Some are resolving reported issues, like adjustments to the Shawnee Unique Improvement, while others include a mix of nerfs and buffs. Egypt has been a standout since the last update, but your feedback told us they were stacking up a few too many advantages – even by Pharaoh standards – so we've tuned things back a bit. With this update, we're wrapping up our focus on civ balance for now (though we'll continue to tweak as needed) and shifting focus to other systems over the next few months.

