Clockwork Aquario Will Release On PC & Xbox This Summer

ININ Games revealed today that they will officially bring Clockwork Aquario over to both PC and Xbox consoles later this Summer. After bring brought back from extinction and produced into a modernized format, the game was released for the Nintendo Switch and the PS4 last month (along with a physical release for both consoles with a partnership from Strictly Limited Games). Now PC and Xbox players will have a chance to look forward to playing the long-lost arcade title, however, no official release date has been confirmed at this time. We're also unclear as to whether or not Strictly Limited will be doing a physical version for either platform on thsi second round of releases. For the time being, you can read up on it and check out the latest trailer that was released when it initially came out.

The long thought lost arcade treasure by the legendary Westone team is finally being brought to light after 30 years! In cooperation with Strictly Limited Games, the unfinished ROM of Clockwork Aquario has been dug up and finished with the input of the original developers. The beautiful pixel art was at the top of its class at the time and has lost nothing of its charm over the years. Jump and run through a colorful fantasy world, pick up and throw your enemies, hit multiple at the same time to get a multiplier and rack up your high score! You can also play with up to two friends, will you collaborate to take down Dr. Hangyo or try to sabotage each other to get the high score? • The arcade classic revived officially and complete for the first time!

• Imaginative levels with beautiful pixel graphics!

• Easy to pick up, addictive side-scroller action!

• Gorgeous soundtrack by Westone legend Shinichi Sakamoto!

• Includes a gallery with concept art and other goodies!

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Clockwork Aquario – Official Trailer (ESRB) (https://youtu.be/3YbN_pnWass)