Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Clone Drone In The Hyperdome

Clone Drone In The Hyperdome Arrives On VR This December

After already being out on PC for three years, Clone Drone In The Hyperdome is coming to VR as the game will be released in December

Article Summary Clone Drone In The Hyperdome debuts on VR, arriving on Meta Quest Dec 21, 2024.

Engage in precise voxel combat, slicing enemies in an intense VR tournament.

Choose from weapons like broadswords and turbofists; forge alliances and rivalries.

New VR features enhance gameplay, bringing immersive robot battles to life.

Indie game developer and publisher Doborog Games has confirmed that Clone Drone in the Hyperdome will be released on VR this December. The team confirmed this morning that the robot voxel slice-em-up roguelike will be out on Meta Quest on December 21, 2024, bringing with it everything from the PC version and more as you'll be fully immersed in the world.

Clone Drone in the Hyperdome

In Clone Drone in the Hyperdome, players sword fight against killer robots in an all-out VR tournament of death. Players take on the role of Blink, a teleporting robot who is the newest "looprunner" gladiator forced to compete in Crashloop, a deadly roguelike combat sport. Players die and reawaken in an endless loop, leap over lava pools, avoid turret fire and take down waves of enemy defendroids, as well as deal damage exactly where their cut lands using a stunning voxel combat engine. In order to win and feel freedom, players must battle their fellow looprunners for a chance to fight the Captain in the Hyperdome.

Combat Precision & Epic Voxel Destruction – The ability to cut robots with swords has never felt better! Players can slice robots arms, legs, and heads off with their sword precisely where they aimed, but they'll need to be careful because their enemies can do the same to them.

The ability to cut robots with swords has never felt better! Players can slice robots arms, legs, and heads off with their sword precisely where they aimed, but they'll need to be careful because their enemies can do the same to them. Incredible Weapon Selection – Inside the Crashloop, players can choose from a wide variety of weapons, including broadswords, scythes, axes, and shields. Every looprunner mini-boss has their own unique weapon called a turbofist, which players can acquire by defeating them in duels or triple threat matches.

Inside the Crashloop, players can choose from a wide variety of weapons, including broadswords, scythes, axes, and shields. Every looprunner mini-boss has their own unique weapon called a turbofist, which players can acquire by defeating them in duels or triple threat matches. Combat Relationships – After a run in the Crashloop, players are sent back to the loading room, where they'll confront the same looprunners they just battled. The player's decisions of who they attacked and when will determine their relationships with the other looprunners.

After a run in the Crashloop, players are sent back to the loading room, where they'll confront the same looprunners they just battled. The player's decisions of who they attacked and when will determine their relationships with the other looprunners. Roguelike Tournament to the Death – The player is the newest looprunner in the Crashloop, a deadly combat arena that changes every run through. To win a run in Crashloop, the player must be the last survivor of the tournament, where they battle other looprunners to the death, so they can move on to fight The Captain in the Hyperdome.

The player is the newest looprunner in the Crashloop, a deadly combat arena that changes every run through. To win a run in Crashloop, the player must be the last survivor of the tournament, where they battle other looprunners to the death, so they can move on to fight The Captain in the Hyperdome. All New Gameplay Experience, Fit for VR – The Clone Drone in the Hyperdome experience, building off the success of Doborog's indie hit Clone Drone in the Danger Zone, brings robot fighting to VR with new content, characters, story and more. The game has been built from the ground up to push what it's possible to do in VR forward, such as implementing physics based sword combat and interactions optimized for the best VR gameplay experience.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!