Clonizer Releases new Free Demo Ahead Of Early Access

Juicy Plume has launched a brand new free demo for their sci-fi game Clonizer as they are preparing to do an Early Access release.

Clonizer mixes roguelike deckbuilding with hex-based tactics.

Create Clonees and outwit aliens on procedurally generated planets.

Trade, upgrade cards and unlock new content for endless replayability.

Indie game developer and publisher Juicy Plume has released a new free demo for their sci-fi game Clonizer ahead of the game's Early Access release date. If you haven't seen this game yet, the team has mixed roguelike deckbuilding with hex-based tactics mechanics in a game where you will use closed to explore planets and outwit aliens lurking around every corner. The game's demo is available now on Steam, as the Early Access version will eventually come out sometime in Q2 2024.

Clonizer

Hex-based tactics meets roguelike deckbuilding! Play cards, manage clones, explore unique planets, and outsmart aliens. Craft a powerful deck through your expedition and Clonize the universe to become an employee of the month of CLONPO! Missions are laid out on hex-based planets. Use your Clonizer to create Clonees, who in turn will explore, control areas, construct buildings, and fight unintelligent aliens with ultra-smart tactics. Each planet features unique sets of tiles and aliens to alter the battlefield in their own way.

Collect cards from various departments, each with its own theme and mechanics. Upgrade your cards, specialize your Clonees, buy vastly powerful goodies, gather unique blueprints, and build a deck that can fulfill your corporate needs! Travel through the procedurally generated galaxy, complete assigned missions on alien planets, encounter eccentric events, trade with opportunistic shopkeepers and parasitic life forms! With endless possibilities, no playthrough is ever the same.

Explore procedurally generated planets with countless combinations of missions, layouts, and difficulties!

Craft a deck unique to you with upgradable cards, powerful bonuses, and peculiar blueprints!

Master hex-based tactics against strange aliens

Specialize your Clonees to aid in your journey against broken Faultees

Obtain cards from different departments and divisions, each with its own theme and mechanics

Trade with parasitic aliens and deal with gone-rogue Clonees in bizarre encounters

Unlock new cards, spaceships, customization options, higher challenges, and more!

