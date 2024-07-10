Posted in: Games, Skybound Entertainment, Video Games | Tagged: Closer The Distance, Osmotic Studios

Closer The Distance Arrives For PC & Consoles In Early August

After having a successful demo during Steam Next Fest in June, Closer the Distance will be released by Skybound in early August.

Article Summary ‘Closer The Distance’ game launches on PC and consoles on August 2, 2024.

Experience Angela’s story in a slice-of-life simulator from Osmotic Studios.

Impact Yesterby’s community with nuanced characters and emotional depth.

Make choices in a narrative of love, grief, and hope for unique outcomes.

Developer Osmotic Studios and publisher Skybound Entertainment have confirmed that Closer The Distance will be released next month. The game has a successful run with a free demo back in June as part of Steam Next Fest, which gave players a chance to experience the story-driven slice-of-life simulator for the first time. Now, we'll get the full game in a matter of weeks as it will be released for PC via Steam, PS5, and XSX|S on August 2, 2024.

Closer the Distance

In Closer the Distance, you will play as Angela, a young girl from the small, cozy village of Yesterby who passes away in a tragic accident. Left in limbo, Angela quickly discovers the ability to telepathically influence the loved ones she has left behind. Discover the stories at the heart of this shattered community and use your ethereal powers to unearth long-kept secrets, heal strained relationships, and help the living move on in an emotionally charged journey of love, grief, catharsis, and hope. Each character that Angela can interact with is fully simulated and highly nuanced, with their own emotional states, wishes, memories, and intertwined relationships that develop over time with or without your guidance. Your choices will have a significant impact on the people of Yesterby and the outcome of their journey, making each playthrough unique and immersive. Will you be able to help Yesterby's community heal and chart a better path forwards?

Closer the Distance combines several key gameplay features for an immersive playthrough. The game's compelling narrative is emotionally charged and highlights themes of empathy, community, friendship, grief, and closure. Choices-matter gameplay allows players to make decisions that affect the outcome of the story, making each playthrough unique. Closer the Distance offers something for everyone, and its emotional depth and engaging gameplay will leave players wanting more.

