Beyblade Will Release Special 25th Anniversary Items at SDCC 2025

Beyblade is celebrating its 25th Anniversary this year, and they will kick it off with a special exclsuive release at SDCC 2025.

Hasbro has revealed a new special Beyblade release taking place at San Diego Comic-Con 2025, as they mark the game's 25th Anniversary. The team revealed this silver-clad 25th Anniversary set, which features the X-Celerator Gear System and multiple fan-favorite Tops from previous generations. Including the returning Dragoon Storm 4-60RA left-spin Top, Storm Pegasis 3-70RA right-spin Top, Victory Valkyrie 2-60RA right-spin Top, and Dran Sword 3-60F Attack Type right-spin Top. All of which have been updates to be compatible with the current system. We have more details about the set below as it will be sold exclusively at SDCC 2025 on the floor at the Hasbro Booth #3213. Limited quantities available at major retailers after the convention, depending on the supplies.

Beyblade X 25th Anniversary Set

Experience the thrill of Beyblade X, the next generation of Beyblade stadiums, Launchers, and tops with the Beyblade X 25th Anniversary Set which includes 4 Launchers and 4 Attack Type Tops with Attack Type Blades: Dragoon Storm 4-60RA left-spin Top, Storm Pegasis 3-70RA right-spin Top, Victory Valkyrie 2-60RA right-spin Top, and Dran Sword 3-60F Attack Type right-spin Top. They're the most popular Tops from previous generations, chosen by Beyblade fans, and updated to be compatible with the Beyblade X system! Launch right into battle or, with a quick twist, assemble and reassemble the interchangeable blade, ratchet, and bit of Tops in this Anniversary Set with those of other Beyblade XTops (sold seperately) to create your unsurpassable Bey.

Beyblade X features the X-Celerator Gear System to level-up your game. When the gear of a Beyblade X Top engages the rail of the Beystadium arena, it can super-accelerate into an Xtreme Dash rocketing it around the stadium for crushing collisions and epic bursts. Bladers launch their Tops into fierce clashes against their opponents to score points – first to score 4 points wins. Hasbro Beyblade toys with authentic TakaraTomy die-cast metal Tops make great kids gifts for boys and girls ages 8 and up.

