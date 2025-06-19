Posted in: DreadXP, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Amanda the Adventurer 3, MANGLEDmaw Games

Amanda the Adventurer 3 Releases New Free Demo

You can try out a free demo of the upcoming horror title Amanda the Adventurer 3, givign you a brief look at the third installment

Article Summary Amanda the Adventurer 3 demo is now free to play on Steam, offering an early taste of the upcoming horror game.

This third installment concludes Riley Park’s journey to uncover the show’s dark secrets and hidden truths.

Explore a new abandoned Hameln Entertainment facility filled with challenging escape room-style puzzles.

Interact with Amanda and friends in fresh 90s-style CGI adventures and help bring closure to the series.

Indie game developer MANGLEDmaw Games and publisher DreadXP have launched a free demo for Amanda the Adventurer 3 on Steam. The game still doesn't have a release window, let alone a date, but the team wants you to try the game out right now, even if it is in a limited capacity. The upcoming third installment of the horror series will bring about a conclusion to the game's storyline, as you find out all of the terrible secrets behind the characters in the show. You can play the demo right now as we wait to learn more about the release.

Amanda the Adventurer 3

Set immediately after the events of the previous game, Amanda the Adventurer 3 once again follows Riley Park as they work to uncover the secrets surrounding the strangely interactive children's show– Amanda the Adventurer. Having survived their Aunt Kate's attic after being left a stack of VHS tapes of the 90s-style cartoon, Riley followed the mysteries to Kensdale Public Library, where new secrets and dangers awaited them. Now, after barely escaping the library with their life, thanks to the help of an enigmatic masked woman, Riley must explore the abandoned Hameln Entertainment facility to finally discover the truth.

As the culmination of Riley's adventures, Amanda the Adventurer 3 takes the best elements from its predecessors to offer a thrilling experience to fans of the series and newcomers alike as they take on the thought-provoking puzzles hiding secrets within the Hameln facility.

Challenging, escape room-style puzzles using clues hidden within the tapes.

Interact with Amanda and friends in an all-new series of 90s-style CGI adventures!

New Area: You're not at the Kensdale Public Library anymore! Explore an abandoned Hameln facility with decades of secrets to uncover.

Bring closure to the story of Amanda, Riley, Aunt Kate, and everyone affected by the sinister production of Amanda the Adventurer and Hameln Entertainment's mysterious motivations.

