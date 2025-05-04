Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Puzzling Places, Realities.io Inc

Puzzling Places Announces SteamVR Version In The Works

Puzzling Places will finally makes its way over to SteamVR, as a PC-specific version was revealed, but no timeframe for release

Indie game developer and publisher Realities.io Inc. has revealed that Puzzling Places will be making its way to SteamVR. The title has already been around for three and a half years, offering up all sorts of challenging puzzles from the quick and easy to solve ina few minutes, to those that can take hours, even days to solve in your free time. Now, Steam will be getting its own version. However, a release date has not been confirmed for it yet.

Puzzling Places

Build beautiful 3D dioramas that come to life! No quests, no timers, and no leveling – just a relaxed experience to tackle at your own pace. Explore over 30 intricate puzzles made from 3D scans of real world locations – and some made from our favourite games! Looking for a quick, five-minute puzzle snack in between tasks? Or that epic, multi-hour challenge for a rainy weekend? With the multi-hour Tabletop Mode and the bite-sized snack mode, you're free to pick your own level of challenge.

Each puzzle is available in 25, 50, 100, 200, 400 pieces – and some even 800 or 1000 pieces! Whatever you're in the mood for, Puzzling Places can offer a satisfying refuge from the bustle of everyday life. Puzzling Places is the ultimate jigsaw simulator with relaxing satisfying 3D diorama. No quests, no timers, no pressure – just puzzle at your pace, in short dips or epic puzzle sessions!

30+ intricate dioramas from around the world – each coming to life with a handcrafted soundscape and little stories to discover

No timers, tasks or pressure – puzzle at your own pace

Two game modes: complete puzzles in short bursts in Snack Mode or go for the full depth in Tabletop Mode

Adjustable difficulty: each puzzle comes in 25, 50, 100, 200, 400 – and some up to 1000 pieces

Cross-Device: puzzle on your desktop, your Steamdeck or in your VR headset

