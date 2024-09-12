Posted in: Board Games, Games, Tabletop, The Op | Tagged: clue, what we do in the shadows

Clue: What We Do In The Shadows Has Been Released

As part of the final season premiere on the way, The Op Games has released Clue: What We Do In The Shadows this week

Article Summary The Op Games releases Clue: What We Do in the Shadows themed on the FX docu-parody show.

Players solve the mystery of Laszlo's missing witch skin hat in the vampire-infused board game.

Play as beloved series characters like Nandor, Laszlo, Nadja, and Guillermo in this unique version of Clue.

Available for $45, suitable for ages 16+, and gears up for the show's final season starting October 21.

The Op Games have released another special edition of Clue, as players can now get their hands on one for What We Do in the Shadows. Aptly named Clue: What We Do in the Shadows, the company has taken the iconic murder mystery game and put a vampire spin on things with the characters from the FX docu-parody show. All of this has been done in preparation for the final season of the show, which is set to run in late October. We have more details on the game below, as it's currently on sale for $45.

Clue: What We Do in the Shadows

Laszlo's 100% Witch Skin Hat is missing, and somebody who frequents the Staten Island Vampire Residence is responsible. It's vital that the hat be recovered, lest the cursed thing act up more than it has. This exciting new edition of the classic board game brings the hilarious world of Staten Island's favorite vampire roommates to board game enthusiasts and fans of the show alike, offering a fresh and amusing way to solve mysteries. Participants will get to play as their favorite characters from the series, including Nandor, Laszlo, Nadja, Guillermo, Colin Robinson, The Guide, and more. Enjoy all the same elements of the Clue you know and love with comical new board artwork, character tokens, and clue cards in the theme of What We Do in the Shadows. Suitable for ages 16 and up, Clue: What We Do in the Shadows is playable with two or more players and typically lasts 60+ minutes per game.

The sixth and final season of FX's critically acclaimed comedy, What We Do in the Shadows, premieres Monday, October 21 at 10 pm ET and streams the next day on Hulu. For decades, Clue has captivated players with its engaging gameplay and intriguing scenarios. With this edition, players can immerse themselves in the quirky and supernatural universe of the series, navigating the darkly comedic environment while uncovering clues, interrogating suspects, and ultimately solving the mystery of who committed the crime.

