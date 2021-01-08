Co-Op Survival Game Devour Will Be Released At The End Of January

Straight Back Games revealed today that their co-op survival horror game Devour will be coming to Steam at the end of the month. If you're not into horror survival games where you go in alone to solve a problem with an evil spirit, good news, as this one lets you bring a friend along to stop a possessed cult leader before she kills everyone and takes the two of you down to hell with her. The game will be released on January 28th, 2021 for Steam, and yes, it does require two players in order to make it work so you'll need to find a buddy for help. You can read more about it below and check out the latest trailer for the game.

Developed by the small British indie studio Straight Back Games, Devour is a white-knuckle co-op survival horror game for up to four players. While best played cooperatively with easily-scared friends, more hardcore players can experience the scream-inducing Devour on their own. With no two playthroughs ever the same, each Devour terror session can last up to an hour, letting brave souls enjoy fright after fright into a nightly screamfest of epic proportions. Straight Back Games offers their heartfelt condolences in advance! As once devoted cult members, players must steel themselves and work together to stop their cursed leader Anna Puerta from unleashing an unspeakable evil. With the goat demon Azazel possessing her after a ritual gone horribly wrong, Anna's rage and power will grow with every step the players take in Devour. In a race against time, the players burn ritual goats, evade a growing legion of demons, and ultimately hope to break Azazel's hold over Anna.

