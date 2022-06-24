Common'hood Releases New Developer Gameplay Video

Indie developer and publisher Plethora Project has released a new developer video today giving a better look at gameplay in Common'hood. The seven-minute video gives new insight into how the game will play out as you work together to rebuild society from the ground up as a team, and learn how to turn a small community into a thriving hub of activity. Enjoy the trailer below as the game will be released sometime later this year.

Discovering an abandoned factory already inhabited by a community of people who have fallen on hard times, players will need to work together with the residents to forge and design a new forever-home. Whether growing food so that no one in the shelter goes hungry, designing and crafting intricate and unique buildings, or connecting with fellow community members by meeting their needs, the shelter can be shaped and changed depending on desires of your community. As the story progresses, players will forge deeper relationships with the residents to help shape its image. Set to launch later this year with multiplayer support, providing a 4 player co-op extension of the game's sandbox environment, Common'hood will allow players to work together with friends to build incredible creations and share those creations with the community online. Players will also be able to upload their creations to their single-player games for personal use. Take care of settlers, form connections, and help them feel like an important part of the community.

Grow self-sustaining food sources out of a variety of crops which in turn gives access to a variety of recipes to cook.

Highly detailed building tools allow players to have free reign of their factory. Craft shelters, workshops, and even high tech manufacturing facilities.

As you scavenge and explore, discover more about the factory and how it came to be abandoned.

Bring friends along and design and build together.

Share unique designs with the online community.