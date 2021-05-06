Conan Exiles: Isle Of Siptah Receives A Release Date

Funcom has revealed details today about Conan Exiles: Isle Of Siptah as the expansion now has a release date. This one has been in the works for a while now and kept getting pushed back with little hints and teases here and there of when we'd finally see it. But now we know the expansion will be released in full on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation on May 27th. This particular expansion is going to be the biggest release of content for the game since the developers first released the game. When it was first introduced it had a ton of streamers playing it and a lot of servers working overtime. The audience has died down a bit, so this expansion looks to be a heavy Conan-sized punch to those players to get them to come back with improvements and a bunch of new content. You can read more about it below.

The landmass has become bigger, the scenery more vivid and diverse – and a new religion has been added to Conan Exiles: Isle Of Siptah, allowing players to summon and control an avatar of the terrifying spider-god Zath. Zath, who has been added even to the base game, can rain throngs of spiders down on your enemies and lay cities to waste with venomous projectiles. Additionally, three new factions of NPCs have moved to Siptah, and are threatening to conquer the island for their own selfish reasons. To the east, Stygian Mercenaries have begun rebuilding their colony of old. On the western shores, Black Corsairs have established terrifying strongholds for their raiding parties. And near the foreboding tower in the middle of the island, humans have begun allying themselves with the creatures of the outer dark. Known only as the Accursed, these demented souls are threatening to engulf the entire island in darkness.