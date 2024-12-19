Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Booming Tech, Conqueror's Blade, Poros Interactive

Conqueror's Blade Releases New Leonides' Glory! Season

Conqueror’s Blade has a new army on the way, as the new season called Leonides’ Glory! brings with it the forces of Sparta!

Master the battlefield with new units like Helots Auxiliary, Laconic Javelins, and Spartan Chosen.

Navigate the strategic Hot Springs Pass map inspired by Thermopylae’s legendary stand of Spartan warriors.

Unlock Spartan-themed cosmetics and gear through the new Season Battle Pass and Victory Pass.

Poros Interactive and Booming Tech have released the latest seasonal content for Conqueror's Blade today as Leonides' Glory! brings the army of Sparta to the mix. Starting today and running all the way until January 19, 2025, players will have several new units and tools at their disposal, all of which revolve around the "unwavering discipline, unrelenting bravery, and unbreakable brotherhood of the Spartan warrior." This includes three new Spartan-inspired units, the new Hot Springs Pass map, and a new spear and shield weapon set for you to pierce through your enemies while in sandals. We have more details from the devs below and the latest trailer above, as the content is live!

Conqueror's Blade: Leonides' Glory!

The Conqueror's Blade: Leonides' Glory! season runs from Dec. 19 through Jan. 19, giving players new tools to transform the battlefield. Newly released teasers show off the power and utility of the new units, as well as some of the period-accurate cosmetics coming to the game.

Three new units including the versatile Helots Auxiliary, the precise volleys of the nimble Laconic Javelins, or the dominating force of the Spartan Chosen.

The Hot Spring Pass map, inspired by the legendary stand of the Spartan warriors at Thermopylae, which features dynamic geography that challenges players to adapt and overcome in a Spartan test of resilience and cunning.

The spear and shield weapon set, letting players step into the role of the indomitable Spartan leader, wielding weapons symbolizing the Spartan code and inspiring fear in the enemy force.

New cosmetic items including the Crimson Warrior's Tunic inspired by young Spartan soldiers in training and the Warrior King's Panoply, a tribute to the unforgiving agoge training.

The new premium Season Battle Pass alongside the free Victory Pass gives players a wealth of options for how to unlock new exciting gear, weapons sets, and cosmetics.

