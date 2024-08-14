Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Astragon Entertainment, Construction Simulator, Weltenbauer

Construction Simulator Will Be Adding Dynapac Vehicles Soon

Construction Simulator has a new DLC coming later this Fall, as they have partnered with Dynapac to add multiple vehicles to the game

The Dynapac Pack adds six officially licensed vehicles, including asphalt and soil compactors.

New vehicles include Dynapac CC4200 Vl, CA3500D SEISMIC, and multiple asphalt pavers.

Available October 10, 2024, the DLC will be priced at $10, perfect for road construction enthusiasts.

Astragon Entertainment and Weltenbauer revealed a new DLC pack coming to Construction Simulator, as they have teamed with Dynapac to add some new vehicles. The Dynapac Pack brings with it six new additions to the game, all officially licensed recreations of their equipment, including two Asphalt Compactors, a Soul Compactor, and some Asphalt Pavers. We have more details about the new additions for you below, along with some images from the company of what they'll look like, as the DLC will be available for $10 on October 10, 2024.

Dynapac Pack

With the Construction Simulator – Dynapac Pack, construction enthusiasts can look forward to a new brand for the vehicle fleet of the popular simulation game. Thanks to the partnership with the Swedish manufacturer Dynapac, the latest DLC will bring six brand-new road construction machines to the game – from asphalt compactors and a soil compactor up to a nice selection of new asphalt pavers, everything a road construction heart desires is included! The Construction Simulator – Dynapac Pack includes:

Dynapac CC4200 Vl (Asphalt Compactor)

Dynapac CC1400 Vl (Asphalt Compactor)

Dynapac CA3500D SEISMIC (Soil Compactor)

Dynapac F1250CS PLUS (Asphalt Paver)

Dynapac SD2500W (Asphalt Paver)

Dynapac F80W (Asphalt Paver)

Construction Simulator

Construction Simulator has returned – larger and more impressive than ever! Fulfil your ambition to become a successful construction entrepreneur by establishing your business from scratch, assisted by your mentor Hape. Tackle intriguing projects of different sizes and requirements that help you increase your income, so that you're able to add even more powerful machinery to your vehicle fleet. Along the way, diverse clients will test your abilities as you navigate challenges, making every task a test of your skill set. Get ready to showcase your process as you tackle a variety of construction challenges in this dynamic and engaging adventure!

