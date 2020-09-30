CORSAIR Announces Multiple Products During September 2020

While we were trying to climb out from under all the conventions this month, CORSAIR had a number of products revealed. Normally when new stuff comes down the pipeline, we try to give each product its due. But since there's so much news happening this month and there are so many products being mentioned by the company, we're just gonna show you everything they had to offer. You can check out their new line of announcements from the past week from both the main CORSAIR line and Elgato with a little info, as well as a link if you want to learn more.

CORSAIR 4000 Series Mid-Tower Cases Debuting in the new 4000 Series, the CORSAIR RapidRoute cable management system is a new design that lets you route major cables through a wide concealed cutout to connect them to your motherboard without struggling to fit the connectors through narrow openings. The 4000 Series also has a roomy 25mm of space behind the motherboard to keep your cables out of sight, a front-to-back PSU shroud, a wealth of cable tie-downs and a dedicated top-to-bottom cable routing channel. All these design elements combined make building a PC in a 4000 Series case simple and easy, and get you closer to the immaculate, clean look of a professionally built system.

iCUE Elite Capellix Liquid CPU Coolers The H100i Elite Capellix, H115i Elite Capellix, and H150i Elite Capellix combine the latest in liquid CPU cooling performance with vibrant RGB lighting powered by Capellix LEDs, easier setup, and enhanced control, giving enthusiasts more from their CORSAIR liquid CPU cooler than ever before. All three new iCUE Elite Capellix coolers are equipped with a high-performance RGB pump head, split-flow copper cold plate, and ML RGB Series fans, making them the best-performing CORSAIR coolers to date. This performance is complemented by brilliant RGB lighting from ultra-bright, power-efficient Capellix LEDs and an included iCUE Commander CORE Smart RGB Lighting and Fan Speed Controller. Available in radiator sizes of 240mm, 280mm, and 360mm on the H100i Elite Capellix, H115i Elite Capellix, and H150i Elite Capellix respectively, with wide compatibility with the latest Intel and AMD CPUs, this new generation of CORSAIR liquid CPU coolers is ready to improve any system build.

CORSAIR VENGEANCE PC Equipped with a 10th Gen Intel Core CPU, these formidable systems are the first in the VENGEANCE PC lineup to feature the raw ray-tracing power of new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 and 3090 GPUs, complete with a full range of award-winning CORSAIR components, including new CORSAIR 4000D AIRFLOW Cases. The new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs, the 2nd generation of RTX, feature new RT Cores, Tensor Cores, and streaming multiprocessors, bringing stunning visuals, amazingly fast frame rates, and AI acceleration to games and creative applications. Per NVIDIA – powered by the NVIDIA Ampere architecture, which delivers increases of up to 1.9X performance-per-watt over the previous generation, the RTX 30 Series effortlessly powers graphics experiences at all resolutions, even up to 8K at the top end. The GeForce RTX 3090, 3080, and 3070 represent the greatest GPU generational leap in the history of NVIDIA. Every VENGEANCE PC is built with carefully selected hardware by the PC experts at CORSAIR, so that every component works together flawlessly. With a host of high-performance components and your choice of either a new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 or 3080 GPU, the VENGEANCE i7200 Series is able to crush even today's most demanding games at max settings at 4K, stream at 1080p and 60fps, or both at the same time, right out of the box. VENGEANCE i7200 Series PCs also look fantastic both on-camera and off thanks to 104 total individually addressable RGB LEDs delivering amazing lighting effects, fully customizable and synchronized system-wide, through CORSAIR iCUE software.

Hydro X Series XG7 RGB 30 Series GPU Water Blocks Available soon in multiple models compatible with the Founders Edition NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 and 3080, as well as reference designs from ASUS Strix, MSI Ventus, and other select AIB partner cards, XG7 RGB Water Blocks will enable you to unlock the true potential of your RTX 30 Series graphics card with the lower temperatures and head-turning style of a Hydro X Series custom cooling loop. Per NVIDIA – NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs deliver a huge leap forward in performance, enabling gamers, creators, and developers to experience entirely new worlds of gaming and imagination. Powered by NVIDIA Ampere architecture – NVIDIA's 2nd gen RTX architecture – the new GeForce RTX 30 Series boasts new RT Cores, Tensor Cores, and streaming multiprocessors to deliver jaw-dropping performance at 4K, and even 8K, resolutions. This amazing performance, however, means both the RTX 3080 and 3090 draw over 300W of power at load to render the latest games and applications at previously unseen frame rates, making them some of the thermally demanding GPUs on the market. A Hydro X Series custom cooling system equipped with new XG7 RGB 30 Series Water Blocks is able to tame the temperatures that these new cards are capable of generating, by carrying the heat to a dedicated radiator and efficiently exhausting it from your system, allowing it to quietly run at optimal performance even while playing the most demanding games.

CORSAIR TBT100 Thunderbolt 3 Dock Combining iconic industrial design, aluminum construction, intuitive operation, and smart power delivery, the TBT100 puts the power of Thunderbolt 3 within reach, with a huge array of ports and connections that make it the heart of your workstation setup. The TBT100 fits right in with any working environment thanks to its stylish aluminum housing and slim profile. Its small size belies the massive 40Gbps bandwidth and power delivery of Thunderbolt 3, enabling the TBT100 to connect a full range of devices, all at once. Equipped with two high-speed USB Type-C 10Gbps ports and two USB 5Gbps ports to transfer both data and power to your USB devices, the TBT100 can connect up to four USB devices at full power. For dual-monitor setups, the TBT100 includes two HDMI 2.0 ports, able to drive two displays at up to 4K 60Hz in vibrant HDR, as well as a combination 3.5mm in/out jack for your audio. A gigabit ethernet port connects to your local network at blazing-fast speeds, while a built-in UHS-II SD card reader provides convenient access to portable storage. There's even a Kensington Security Slot to keep envious colleagues from borrowing your dock.

CX-F RGB Series Power Supplies A 120mm RGB fan with eight customizable RGB LEDs lights up the interior of your system, adjusted via onboard push-button control, advanced customization with CORSAIR iCUE software, or motherboard 5V ARGB control. With an 80 PLUS Bronze rating, the CX-F RGB Series provides up to 88% operational efficiency, using 105°C rated Japanese primary electrolytic capacitors to deliver consistent, reliable power and superb electrical performance. Its fully modular cabling means you only have to connect the cables that your system needs, making it easy to finish a clean build. The 120mm cooling fan runs on a custom fan speed curve, specially calculated for low-noise cooling while delivering stable, efficient power to your PC. The CX-F RGB Series also offers full compatibility with Microsoft Modern Standby sleep mode when connected to compatible motherboards and CPUs, for extremely fast wake-from-sleep times.

Elgato Ring Light With a 17-inch diameter and two diffusion layers, Ring Light emits a uniform circular glow with two diffusion layers that evenly encapsulates facial contours, eliminates shadows, and flatters the skin. Wi-Fi-enabled for easy control through a companion app for iPhone, Android, Mac, or Windows PC, Ring Light is the latest addition to Elgato's suite of professional home studio products, including Stream Deck, Wave Microphones, and Green Screen. Whether you're a seasoned creator, or just starting out, Elgato Ring Light illuminates you and your content. Joining the acclaimed Key Light and Key Light Air, Ring Light features the same high-quality, flicker-free OSRAM LED technology that has helped creators easily produce professional-looking content. An ultra-bright output of 2,500 lumens can be dimmed in increments of one percent, so you can adapt your lighting to suit any environment, while a color temperature range of 2,900 – 7,000 K enables you to get the look you want without having to attach external color filters. Most notably, Elgato's iconic edge-lit architecture and multi-layer diffusion technology enable you to work without breaking a sweat or straining your eyes.