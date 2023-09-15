Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Cowboy 3030, Soy Boy Games

Cowboy 3030 Announced For PC Release In Q1 2024

Get ready to have a rootin' tootin' shootout adventure in the future as Cowboy 3030 will be coming to PC sometime early next year.

Indie game developer and publisher Soy Boy Games revealed their latest game in the works, as Cowboy 3030 will arrive sometime in Q1 2024. This particular title is third-person roguelite bullet hell, where you will be able to choose from several characters and dive into the middle of Western shootouts featuring powerful weapons and unique abilities. Will the outlaws be able to take the town, or will the sheriffs be able to defend it and keep them at bay? Find out next year, as we have the info and trailer to tide us over.

"The nefarious Nebularos gang of robo-alien miscreants and tyrants have set foot in Hololasso County, enacting a reign of terror across the futuristic Wild West. Answer the local resistance's call for aid to re-establish law and order in fast-paced shootouts inspired by bullet hells. Learn enemy patterns, avoid blue attacks, dodge through red attacks and acquire weapons and upgrades to become the ultimate techno-cowboy. As privates like the Electro Lasso-swinging Calix and the Precision Rifle-brandishing Keri, bring henchman low and pilfer the Nebularos' bases to scrounge up all the coins and blasters a plucky hero could need – scraps and all! Dust desperados one after another, and take on the gang's leaders, infamous in their cruelties and casualty-counts, from the nefarious Blade Mistress to the Mechanical Bull and The Vulture."

"Choose to save scurrying Hololasso locals as any above-board cowboy would, and reap the benefits of good deeds. Receive extra health upgrades and discounts in local shops from the friendly Willa. However, for those choosing not to spare innocent civilians and become an outlaw themselves, the sly Silas stands by, ready to make risky deals of all sorts, like increasing base damage… at a cost. Die and retry while unlocking a deadly arsenal of the likes of the AK4700, the M99, the Electric Bow, or trusty shotguns, rifles, and revolvers to bring into later runs in classic roguelite fashion. Choose from upgrades like the Big Bullet, perfect for a dramatic entry, or the Ghost Cowboy, letting those with quick feet slyly slip past certain types of attacks. Master the distinct playstyles of each character, each one providing a fresh experience, run after run."

