Posted in: Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: Brawl Stars, Supercell

Brawl Stars Reveals New "Hypercharge" Update On The Way

Supercell revealed this past week their plans for the next season of Brawl Stars, as Hypercharge will launch later this week.

Supercell revealed new details this past week about the latest season coming to Brawl Stars, as players will soon be able to feel the Hypercharge. This will be a major gameplay update you'll be given several new strategic options for rookies and vets, as the new ability unlocks at Power 11 that will give them a powerful upgrade alongside boosted speed and normal attacks. We have more info about the season for you to check out below as it will be added to the game on September 5.

"This season, Brawl Stars is going back to Ranger Ranch – home of Colt, Shelly and Spike. A rowdy bunch of skins from the Wastelands come to cause some havoc. And Belle and Sam complete their trio with an oven-bot they built called Pearl. Half way through the month, we celebrate the back to school vibes with a Brawl Academy skin set. In October, Chuck, the Ghost Station conductor comes rolling and steaming to cause a bit of a fright. Hypercharge is a new item unlocked at Power Level 11 that makes a Brawler become stronger for a short period of time while also turning the Super into a more powerful version of itself."

Hypercharge charges up in the same way that a normal Super does but at a slower rate. Then, once your Hypercharge is up, you only have to press the new Hypercharge button, and it'll activate for your Brawler, engulfing them in flames and lightning! The first Brawlers to receive their Hypercharge are Shelly, Colt, Bull, Spike, Jacky and Pearl, with each of them being released at a different time throughout the weeks after the update goes live. Each Hypercharge will be available first in the Shop, as a part of the new Collectors Pack offers that can be purchased for Gems or Coins, and after a two-week period, they will become available in the Brawlers profile screen to purchase for Coins."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!