Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: jeph loeb, mcm

Jeph Loeb Returns To Comics, A New Title To Be Announced Today at MCM

Yesterday at MCM London Comic Con, Jeph Loeb took to the stage to talk through his career in comic books, film and television.

Article Summary Jeph Loeb teases new comic project, DC Comics to unveil details today.

Iconic creator discussed his comic, TV and film industry tenure at MCM Comic Con.

Loeb shares anecdotes on artist collaborations, including late Tim Sale.

London MCM Comic Con serves as stage for major comic announcements post-hiatus.

Yesterday at MCM London Comic Con, Jeph Loeb took to the stage to talk through his career in comic books, film and television. And during the question and answer, I gave him the opportunity to announce any comic book projects he may have in the work, after being away from the medium for a considerable amount of time. The answer, as you can see on one of my TikToks embedded below is yes… and it will be announced by DC Comics later today. Fingers crossed… (UPDATE: Bleeding Cool has the scoop, it's a Long Halloween sequel as a tribute to Tim Sale with an A-List artist cast)

Jeph Loeb is a comic book, TV and film creator of legend, he wrote Commando and Teen Wolf, produced and write Smallville, Lost, and Heroes and was Head of and Executive Vice President of Marvel Television. He wrote legendary comic book runs such as Batman: Hush with Jim Lee, and Batman: The Long Halloween, Daredevil: Yellow, Hulk: Gray, Spider-Man: Blue with Tim Sale, netting him four Eisner Awards.

At the panel, Jeph Loeb talked about working with artists on stories, always knowing who would draw it, and always aiming to get the best out of them. Even if that meant getting the late Tim Sale to draw cars, something Sale hated.

The MCM London Comic Con (formerly known as the London MCM Expo) is a speculative fiction fan convention held in the London Borough of Newham twice yearly, usually on the last weekend in May and October. The convention mainly focuses on video games, sci-fi, cosplay and popular media from the United Kingdom, United States, Japan, South Korea, France, Italy and elsewhere. Founded in early 2001 by Paul Miley (ScifiShows) and Bryan Cooney (Wolf Events), both well-known organisers within the fan convention entertainment industry, the show has expanded across the UK and Europe. In 2017, ReedPop acquired MCM and all of its events throughout the UK to add to its portfolio, including NYCC, ECCC, C2E2 and many more.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!