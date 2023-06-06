Posted in: Board Games, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: board games, Maestro Media, Tabletop, The Smurfs

Maestro Media To Launch New Smurfs Tabletop Game

We're going to be getting a brand new tabletop title for The Smurfs as Maestro Media is developing the game right now.

Maestro Media announced a new partnership with IMPS/LAFIG as they will launch a brand new tabletop game based on The Smurfs. The game is tentatively being called The Smurfs' Hidden Village and is currently being designed by game designers Antoine Bauza (Ghost Stories, 7 Wonders), Corentin Lebrat (Draftsaurus, Flying Goblins), Ludovic Maublanc (Dice Town, Cash' N Guns) and Théo Rivière (Sea of Clouds, Sticky Chameleons). There's no set date for the game's release, but we do have more info and quotes below.

"The Smurfs' Hidden Village has you and your friends play as Smurfs who are tasked with rebuilding the mushroom village from scratch following the evil sorcerer Gargamel's latest scheme. To succeed, you'll need to work together as a team, collecting resources, building inventions, and locating missing Smurfs to help rebuild mushroom houses. Each Smurf has a unique set of skills that you must use strategically to outsmart Gargamel and his cat Azrael."

"We are thrilled to be working with Javon and his team at Maestro Media on our latest board game. We love their passionate and participatory approach! Boardgamers and Smurfs lovers fans can expect a lot of Smurf-fun ahead for the whole family, " said Fabienne Gilles, CCO and Head of Consumer Products and Family Entertainment with LAFIG. "They have an astounding track record for community-driven games, which is perfect for our fans."

"The Smurfs are one of the most recognizable characters in the world with a long history of licensed products, iconic TV shows, films, and more," said Javon Frazier, Founder and CEO of Maestro Media. "To be able to work on a project, especially one as beloved as The Smurfs, and bring a new gaming experience to fruition, is an absolute delight. We cannot wait to work directly with the beloved brand's millions of fans all over the world, incorporating their ideas and feedback, to create a one-of-a-kind experience the community will love."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!