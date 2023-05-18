Dragon Ball Super Reveals Resurgence: Son Gohan Bandai's Dragon Ball Super Card Game reveals another Dead Zone-inspired card from the upcoming Resurgence set featuring Son Gohan.

Bandai has begun to roll out details for the next Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. While official pack art has not yet been revealed, the promotional materials say that this set is themed to "Resurgence" with the word used as a proper noun. That seems to be the set title reveal. For now, we will go under the strong hint that the set will be called Zenkai Series – Resurgence. This is the fourth expansion of Zenkai Series and is overall the 21st main series Dragon Ball Super Card Game set. So far, we can confirm that the set will include a God Rare, though we do not yet know who will join Vegeta and Bardock as the GDR focus. We can also confirm one of the set's focuses as the Golden Frieza Saga from Dragon Ball Super. Today, let's take a look at more cards from the Red-colored section of this upcoming set.

Son Gohan takes the spotlight today for this "Awakened Hidden Power" card. Gohan's appearance in Dead Zone, the movie on which this section of Resurgence is based, is one of the very first times that we see the series-long character arc of Gohan's hidden strength begins. From his earliest appearances in the series, Gohan had bursts of power that showed that he could tap into a well of rage that made him even stronger than his father, Goku. This reached a fever pitch years after this during the Cell Games when Gohan turned Super Saiyan 2 and then once again in last year's Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie when he unlocked his own special form, Gohan Beast.

