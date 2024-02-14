Posted in: Farming Simulator, Games, GIANTS Software, Video Games | Tagged: Farming Simulator 23

Farming Simulator 23 Releases Free Kubota Content

GIANTS Software has released a new free content update for Farming Simulator 23, adding in Kubota tractors for you to utilize.

GIANTS Software has given Switch players a new free content update for Farming Simulator 23, as they have added some new Kubota vehicles. Specifically, you're getting four, each of them doing different things as you get tractors with some heavy-duty pull, while also getting the Sidekick, which can get you around for various jobs. We have more details for you here as the content is now live.

Allrounders & Heavyweights

Included in the update are some of the most popular showcase tractors from the international company that originated in Japan. The Kubota M8 Series, M7 Series & M6 Series expand the tractor fleet – offering farmers a range of vehicles for every need. In addition to versatile all-rounders and powerful, high-end machines, the RTV-XG850 SIDEKICK, a fast and maneuverable utility RTV, allows farmers to quickly traverse their land (available via in-app purchase on iPhone, iPad, and Android devices). Similar to Farming Simulator 22 in the main line of the series (which counts six free content updates so far), GIANTS Software continues to deliver new content for the mobile and Switch versions in the future.

Farming Simulator 23

Grow your agricultural empire! Operate 100+ authentic machines by Case IH, CLAAS, DEUTZ-FAHR, Fendt, John Deere, KRONE, Massey Ferguson, New Holland, Valtra & more. Cultivate various crops, including grapes and olives, tackle forestry, or tend to animals: Choose what kind of farmer you want to be!

Operate realistic tractors, harvesters, field sprayers, and more

Cultivate fields with a variety of crops, or harvest grapes and olives

Start logging with heavy forestry equipment

Establish production chains and use powerful trucks for transport

Tend to farm animals like cows, sheep, and now: chickens!

Enjoy tons of possibilities on two new maps, including collectibles

New gameplay features also introduce plowing and weeding

A tutorial mode, AI helper & a new autoload feature for logs/pallets assist you on your farm

