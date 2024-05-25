Posted in: Comics | Tagged: mcm, newlitg

Heading Back To MCM London in The Daily LITG, 25th of May, 2024

Marvel's August 2024 solicits topped the traffic again at Bleeding Cool, but today it's time to head back to MCM London Comic Con Day Two.

Article Summary Day two at MCM London Comic Con en route to the ExCel Centre.

Marvel Comics dominates August 2024 solicitations on Bleeding Cool.

Catch up on comic shops' status, Iron Man figures, and DC Multiverse.

Reflect on last year's Marvel's G.O.D.S. cast and comic industry updates.

Marvel's August 2024 solicits and solicitations topped the traffic again at Bleeding Cool, but today it's time to head back to MCM London Comic Con Day Two, so I am again writing this on the District Line, heading past Putney Bridge, before whizzing to the ExCel Centre. Where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

LITG one year ago, The Cast Of Marvel's G.O.D.S.

LITG two years ago, Mighty Morphin Non-Binary Power Rangers

LITG three years ago – It's All About Volumes

LITG four years ago – 13 Reasons Why James Patterson

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as it starts to ramp up, but yesterday's eyes were elsewhere with James Patterson bringing real fame to comic books.

Comic book birthdays today

Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Barry Windsor-Smith , creator of Weapon X, Storyteller, Young Gods, Monsters

, creator of Weapon X, Storyteller, Young Gods, Monsters Stan Sakai, creator of Usagi Yojimbo.

creator of Usagi Yojimbo. Sal Velluto , artist on Power Pack, Moon Knight, Flash and The Phantom.

, artist on Power Pack, Moon Knight, Flash and The Phantom. Marc Hempel, creator of Gregory, artist on Sandman.

