Heading Back To MCM London in The Daily LITG, 25th of May, 2024
Marvel's August 2024 solicits topped the traffic again at Bleeding Cool, but today it's time to head back to MCM London Comic Con Day Two.
Marvel's August 2024 solicits and solicitations topped the traffic again at Bleeding Cool, but today it's time to head back to MCM London Comic Con Day Two, so I am again writing this on the District Line, heading past Putney Bridge, before whizzing to the ExCel Centre. Where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Comic book birthdays today
Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Barry Windsor-Smith, creator of Weapon X, Storyteller, Young Gods, Monsters
- Stan Sakai, creator of Usagi Yojimbo.
- Sal Velluto, artist on Power Pack, Moon Knight, Flash and The Phantom.
- Marc Hempel, creator of Gregory, artist on Sandman.
