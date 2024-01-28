Posted in: Games, Rogue Games, Video Games | Tagged: Demagog Studio, Highwater

Cozy Adventure Game Highwater Set For Mid-March Release

Rogue Games has released a brand new trailer for their cozy adventure title Highwater, as the game will be out in a month and a half.

Article Summary Rogue Games sets Highwater release for March 14, 2024, on PC and consoles.

Survive a flooded Earth, explore islands and solve puzzles in this adventure.

Navigate post-apocalyptic waters for Mars evacuation in a turn-based strategy.

Enjoy Highwater Pirate Radio's tunes and commentary as you seek survival.

Demagog Studio and publisher Rogue Games have announced that their new cozy adventure game Highwater has an official release date. The game will have you playing as a group of people just trying to survive on a flooded Earth, looking for resources, and occasionally tangling with people trying to do the same thing, all along with exploration and puzzle elements. YOu can check out the trailer here to see the action, as the game will be out on March 14, 2024, for PC via Steam and all three major consoles.

Highwater

Highwater is a whimsical, 3D adventure game with an isometric turn-based puzzle-combat system set in a flooded, post-apocalyptic world. Navigate by boat, discover islands, find new allies to help battle foes, and experience a humorous tale about friendship in this melancholic and atmospheric escape. Amid the Great Climate Catastrophe, the flooded region of Hightower has become a kind of safe zone between the two dry regions: the nearly global ravaged land of the War Zone, and the fortified city of Alphaville, where the ultra-rich live behind giant walls. With life on Earth becoming untenable for humans, and rumors of an escape to Mars floating around, Nikos begins a risky journey, picking up friends along the way. First to Hightower, then beyond to cross the impenetrable border of Alphaville, battling insurgents and stealing food along the way. Will Nikos and his friends manage to sneak onto the rocket in time?

Earth may be flooded, but it's one heck of a view on the water. With a sense of humor, determination, and some great tunes, Nikos and friends will work together to explore the water-filled environment around them and embark on an adventure to evacuate to Mars and start a new life. Float along the vast waterways freely in your boat and explore the many different islands of a beautiful world where you'll encounter danger, interact with fellow citizens, gather resources, and fight for a chance to escape to a new life. Take on your enemies in a classic turn-based combat system where careful tactics and puzzle-solving will help you come out alive. Interact with the environment and items around you: knock down a tree, push a shopping cart into an enemy, or duck behind a turned-over car to gain the advantage. The world may be ending, but there's still time to enjoy some good tunes. As you cruise along the water, Highwater Pirate Radio is the key source not only of unique and original music, but also for commentary on your ticket to survival.

