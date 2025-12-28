Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: 5 Lives Studios, Cozy Caravan

Cozy Caravan Confirmed Full Game Launch in January

After being in Early Access on Steam for nearly a year and a half, Cozy Caravan will finally see a launch of the full game next month

Article Summary Cozy Caravan full game launches January on Steam, Apple Arcade, and Nintendo Switch after Early Access.

Embark on a wholesome journey as a traveling merchant, crafting goods and making friends in Harvestvale.

Customize your animal character, upgrade your caravan, and express yourself with endless outfit choices.

Help prepare for the Whizz Bang Fair by spreading happiness, assisting townsfolk, and joining fun activities.

Indie game developer and publisher 5 Lives Studios has confirmed the full version of Cozy Caravan will be released next month. The game has been in Early Access on Steam since May 2024, getting some updates here and there to improve and add content to the wholesome traveling merchant adventure title. NBow we knwo the full version will be released on Steam, Apple Arcade, and Nintendo Switch on January 8. 2026. With the news came a new trailer, which you can check out here.

Cozy Caravan

Grab your backpack and climb on in, it's time to hit the road! We've got cakes to bake, clothes to make, as folks prepare for the Whizz Bang Fair! As fresh-faced Guild Rookies, you and your best friend Bubba will travel through picturesque landscapes in your reliable old caravan, helping communities along the way. Craft a variety of handmade items—from hearty meals to stylish outfits—then set up your market stall and share goodies with the local townsfolk. Meet an eclectic mix of characters, each with their own stories and needs. Cultivate connections across Harvestvale and uphold the mission of the Guild—help those in need and spread kindness!

Express Yourself: In Cozy Caravan, you can be whoever you want to be. Create your own adorable character from dozens of animal species and even more colour variations. Curate countless outfit combinations, making your character feel like the coziest version of you.

In Cozy Caravan, you can be whoever you want to be. Create your own adorable character from dozens of animal species and even more colour variations. Curate countless outfit combinations, making your character feel like the coziest version of you. Life on the Road: Your caravan is your home, transportation, kitchen, and more. Customise your ride and journey how you like—help hitchhikers, collect crafting resources, and explore the nooks and crannies of Harvestvale and beyond. Keep an eye out, you never know where you might find someone who could use a lift!

Your caravan is your home, transportation, kitchen, and more. Customise your ride and journey how you like—help hitchhikers, collect crafting resources, and explore the nooks and crannies of Harvestvale and beyond. Keep an eye out, you never know where you might find someone who could use a lift! Spread Happiness: In Harvestvale, happiness grows from even the smallest interaction.Spreading happiness is the goal of every Guild Rookie. Happiness brings growth, enabling you to upgrade your caravan, learn new crafting recipes, and more! If you're looking for ways to help, there's always someone in need.

In Harvestvale, happiness grows from even the smallest interaction.Spreading happiness is the goal of every Guild Rookie. Happiness brings growth, enabling you to upgrade your caravan, learn new crafting recipes, and more! If you're looking for ways to help, there's always someone in need. Share The Fun: Take a break and say "hoyo!" to the local townsfolk and join in on fun activities! Test your stone-skipping skills by the water, or drop a fishing line in a nearby pond. Build connections with local townsfolk by joining games of Hide & Seek or Hopscotch. You can even help cafes with their lunchtime rush!

Take a break and say "hoyo!" to the local townsfolk and join in on fun activities! Test your stone-skipping skills by the water, or drop a fishing line in a nearby pond. Build connections with local townsfolk by joining games of Hide & Seek or Hopscotch. You can even help cafes with their lunchtime rush! Fair Game: The annual Whizz Bang Fair is just around the corner, but it's all gone awry! Help folks along the way as they try to get things ready for the big day!

