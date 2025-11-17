Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: rita, SporkTank

Cozy Crossword Puzzle Adventure Rita Drops New Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for the cozy crossword puzzle adventure game Rita, as you can play a free demo of the game on Steam

Article Summary Rita is a cozy crossword puzzle adventure game starring a clever chicklet in a charming 1930s setting.

Solve classic and creative word puzzles, uncovering Rita's story as you collect letters and newspaper pages.

Explore the relaxing town of Aspendale as puzzles transform the environment with light Metroidvania elements.

Enjoy heartwarming characters, life lessons, and a demo now available on Steam ahead of the 2026 release.

Indie game developer and publisher SporkTank released a new trailer for their cozy crossword puzzle title, Rita. The game was announced a few months ago as a fun way to do crossword puzzles by playing a small little chicklet who loves solving them, with the plans to come out sometime in 2026. This trailer shows off more of the game's mechanics and more so you have a better idea of how it will play. Enjoy the trailer here as you can also play a free demo on Steam right now.

Rita

Rita is one smart chicklet, with a knack for solving crosswords and other word puzzles. As she explores the delightful world around her, she'll collect letters to fill out newspaper pages which progresses and shapes her legacy. From hopping through light platforming challenges to interacting with endearing characters, Rita's world is full of surprises, warmth, and plenty of a-ha moments. Guide her to grandparenthood, meet her grandchicklet, and learn about the loving bond they shared.

Engaging Word-Based Puzzles: Solve classic and creative word puzzles, including crosswords, word searches, rebus, anagrams, and more. Use letters Rita finds in the world in order to progress her story.

Begin Rita's adventure in the picturesque town of Aspendale in 1933, filled with secrets, collectables, and quirky characters. Light platforming segments add a touch of adventure, but nothing a little chicklet can't handle!

Light Metroidvania Mechanics: As Rita solves puzzles, her clever solutions will bring the world to life, transforming the environment in meaningful ways. Watch as ramps appear, bridges repair themselves, trains manifest, time passes, and palm trees grow, revealing exciting new areas just waiting to be explored!

Life Lessons and Memories: Uncover the lessons learned and taught by Rita throughout her life expressed as bite-sized puzzles in a quasi-out-of-this-world experience.

Relaxing Atmosphere: With its cozy art style and soothing soundtrack, Rita offers the perfect escape for puzzle lovers and fans of heartwarming stories alike.

