Craftomation 101 Will Have A Playable Demo During November

Indie developer and publisher Luden.io announced that they will be keeping a demo of Craftomation 101 up throughout November. If you haven't had a chance to check this one out yet, the game will have you stuck on a frozen planet in which you will need to find a way to survive because your rescue just ain't going to come. So with the help of some robots and a little bit of automation, you work to find a way to survive in this harsh new reality that has been forced on you. The team released a special demo of the game a short time ago to get the ball rolling on people having an interest in the game, and it appears that the demo is popular enough for them to make the call to keep it running for the rest of the month of November. But once they turn it off, it's gone until they do Early Access. Here's more info on Craftomation 101.

"You land on a frozen planet in a tiny rocket with a robot inside. Harvest and combine materials to discover new ones. Use visual programming to make the robot do the tiresome work for you. Slowly build a gang of self-sustaining robot workers and watch them terraform the planet. Estimated time for the task: over 9000 years. Or you can make robots to do that for you! Enter CraftoMate! They can be scripted with visual programming to perform all kinds of tasks. More importantly, they can be assembled and upgraded with surrounding materials. Even more importantly: you can program them to harvest and craft those materials and eventually become a sustainable workforce, capable of terraforming the entire planet. Just don't forget to feed them once in a while… Though you can program them to do it themselves, too."