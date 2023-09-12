Posted in: Activision, Crash Bandicoot, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Crash Team Rumble, toys for bob

Crash Team Rumble Season 2 Has Launched Today

Crash Team Rumble has a new season of content you can dive into as Activision and Toys For Bob launched Season 2: Party Mode.

Activision and Toys For Bob have launched Season 2 of Crash Team Rumble today, bringing with it Party Mode and a few new additions. The game introduces an all-new co-op mode this time around that will allow you and other players to work together on common goals, while having to deal with new obstacles and challenges. Five new minigames have been added to the mix, as well as a new hero with Ripto joining the game. Plus new maps, new powers, and a plethora of other additions. Enjoy the trailer and info below as you can experience it all today.

Speed Run – Race through speed pads with your teammates while dodging hazards like bumpers and nitro crates. Players are connected by a tether that increases their speed, but breaks if players move too far apart from their teammates. Don't leave anyone behind, and race as a group to achieve the best times!

Race through speed pads with your teammates while dodging hazards like bumpers and nitro crates. Players are connected by a tether that increases their speed, but breaks if players move too far apart from their teammates. Don't leave anyone behind, and race as a group to achieve the best times! What's Cookin? – Work together to collect specific ingredients and add them to a huge pot that travels around the map. Make sure to communicate with your teammates to ensure you aren't grabbing the wrong ingredients, and always keep an eye on the pot!

Work together to collect specific ingredients and add them to a huge pot that travels around the map. Make sure to communicate with your teammates to ensure you aren't grabbing the wrong ingredients, and always keep an eye on the pot! Get Lit – Crash Team Rumble players must use a candle to light lanterns scattered around a massive tower before time runs out. Your candle will burn out, so you'll need to rely on your teammates to re-light it to keep up the pace. Careful timing and coordination are the keys to success!

Crash Team Rumble players must use a candle to light lanterns scattered around a massive tower before time runs out. Your candle will burn out, so you'll need to rely on your teammates to re-light it to keep up the pace. Careful timing and coordination are the keys to success! Dig It – Search across the map for buried bones and reassemble them in the center to uncover a full skeleton! Some bones are larger than others and need multiple players to carry them. Make good use of the ping system, and time your jumps in tandem to ensure the best times.

Search across the map for buried bones and reassemble them in the center to uncover a full skeleton! Some bones are larger than others and need multiple players to carry them. Make good use of the ping system, and time your jumps in tandem to ensure the best times. Balloon Bounce (releasing later during Season 2) – Leap high in the sky above Calamity Canyon, and bounce across huge balloons to score points. Each wave generates different sets of balloons; your team will need to bounce on a certain number of each shape to claim victory. Bounce carefully, as multiple players leaping at the same balloon may find themselves plummeting back to earth!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!