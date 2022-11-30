Cartel Tycoon Launches The Sacred Lamb Update

Moon Moose and tinyBuild Games have released the latest update to Cartel Tycoon as players can enter the darker side of things in Sacred Lamb. This time around, you're getting a very specific storyline that will put you in a much grittier kind of scenario, where a lot of your decisions have much greater consequences than whether or not you got the full amount off of what you sold. Not to mention a few new mechanics and ways to deal with certain scenarios as you continue to ride through the ranks. You can read more about it below and check out the latest trailer as the update is now available.

"In Sacred Lamb, players can expect all new end-game content set against the backdrop of a unique branching Cartel Tycoon storyline. With multiple endings, the decisions players make will directly affect the outcome and the cinematics that they'll experience. Alongside extra sandbox settings, there are new Lieutenant abilities, user interface refinements in a highly anticipated research tree search function, and cartel emblems to further customize your drug operation.

A New Questline: Exciting new end-game content is accessible in Sandbox mode! Capture all of the Special Buildings to start a compelling storyline with new characters, twists, and difficult decisions! Get new unlocks for completion.

New Settings for Sandbox: Play around with Market and Events settings! Make them as harsh and frequent as you want or turn them off completely.

Research Tree Search Bar: Find any building or an upgrade using a new search bar.

Character List: Now all of the characters are easily accessible through a menu, not just your Lieutenants! Find Mayors, Gangs, and Story Characters easier.

New Lieutenant Abilities: You can now turn on or off certain Lieutenant Abilities, added a new one and changed some old ones like "Coordinator.