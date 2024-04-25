Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Inferni: Hope & Fear, Village Studio

Battle Royale Deck Builder Inferni: Hope & Fear Announced

Inferni: Hope & Fear is a brand new battle royale deck-building game in which you and a partner fight everyone off to be the winners.

Article Summary Village Studio unveils Inferni: Hope & Fear, a battle royale deck-builder game.

Gameplay blends Magic The Gathering with modern battle-royale mechanics.

Strategize with unique 'Wayward' characters in the magical Arena.

Climb the ranks and master the game to hold the power of the World Seed.

Indie game developer and publisher Village Studio revealed their latest game, a battle royale deck-building game, Inferni: Hope & Fear. The game has been designed to be a realtime card battler, featuring online co-op, as you'll put together your best challengers and spells into a deck with a partner to fight it out across multiple battles. Ultimately, you'll see eight players grouped in teams of two duke it out and fire off spells until one team remains. We have more details below as the game will have a hands-on demo at WASD.

Inferni: Hope & Fear

Inferni: Hope & Fear mixes elements of Magic The Gathering, Tetris 99, Slay the Spire, and Vampire Survivors. The style is unapologetically nostalgic, with 90s fantasy stamped all over it. Yet gameplay provides a modern online play experience, inspired by indie battle royale and roguelike hits. Following a yet unknown cataclysmic event, which sees our world's balance of order and chaos destroyed, players choose from a range of strategically unique characters known as Waywards. Teams of Waywards are put to battle in The Arena, a forum of magical violence created by the enigmatic anatgonist The Master.

The winners of The Master's cruel competition get to hold the World Seed and so the power of creation itself. Players will hone their skills to climb Ranks: A league system that defines who is the best in the world. The smartest and most creative players will find glory as they develop and refine cutting edge plays. Bring your friends to strategize, cast, manipulate and counter spells, kill rivals and climb the world leaderboards.

Together and against : Battle with your friends and against other teams in a real time Battle Royale arena

: Battle with your friends and against other teams in a real time Battle Royale arena Strategy : Build your deck during the drafting and adjust your strategy as the session unfolds.

: Build your deck during the drafting and adjust your strategy as the session unfolds. Depth : Find complexity and strategy you can spend a lifetime learning.

: Find complexity and strategy you can spend a lifetime learning. Nostalgia: Inferni is a love letter to 90s TCGs fused with modern real time battle royale and roguelike gameplay.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!