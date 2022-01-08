Crimson Lion Announces New Pirate Game Sailors: Age Of Corsairs

Crimson Lion Entertainment and Monuments Games revealed their latest game as you become a pirate in Sailors: Age Of Corsairs. The game will have you sailing in the 17th Century in the middle of the Caribbean Sea, as you will have a chance to become a pirate, a merchant, or a privateer making a living and a name for yourself on the water. The game doesn't have a release date announced yet, or even a window in what they're planning for. But you can read more about it and check out the trailer below.

Sailors: Age Of Corsairs is a game focused on sandbox elements and a crew simulation. You are the captain and it is your responsibility to lead and take care of your crew. Be sure to pay attention to their morale or your career will be a short-lived one. Keep your officers and key crew members loyal to you, watch for scurvy and other diseases, punish traitors, but most importantly – keep a loaded pistol always close to you. This game is set to simulate the harsh realities of a seaman's life. It is often not the pirates, nor enemy factions that are the bane of sailors, but the diseases, bad conditions, revolts, and extreme weather. As the captain, it will be your duty to make often tough, but necessary decisions.

Set sail! Sailors: Age Of Corsairs is all about freedom of choice and sandbox experience. Within the game setting, you can sail wherever you want, make new allies and enemies, recruit crew members, trade with colonies, or ambush other merchant ships. Possibilities are endless and the game is going to spice things up with a plethora of random events that may occur on the sea. Forge your destiny in blood, gold, and sweat! Become a pirate lord, a merchant prince, or even an admiral of the entire armada. Once you get filthy rich and famous you can start thinking about building your fleet or even starting a colony. Conspire with other pirate lords and create your own version of Nassau, build a trade empire across the Caribbean Sea and influence local politics, or lead a colonial power to total victory! This game does not slow down and the more powerful you become the more visible you become in the eyes of your opponents!