Gamescom 2025 Will Receive a Public Demo of Crimson Desert

If you happen to be attending Gamescom 2025 this Summer in Germany, you'll be able to play a public demo of Crimson Desert

Article Summary Crimson Desert will have a public demo playable at Gamescom 2025 in Germany, August 20-24.

Pearl Abyss is showcasing the game on high-end AMD PCs and Samsung Odyssey G6 and G8 monitors.

Explore the vast, war-torn continent of Pywel in this open-world action-adventure game.

Crimson Desert blends narrative-driven single-player with online multiplayer on PC and console.

Pearl Abyss announced today that Gamescom 2025 attendees will have a chance to play a public demo of Crimson Desert during the event. The team confirmed they will be at the event from August 20-24, with the game loaded to multiple PCs utilizing AMD's PC hardware and Samsung's Odyssey G6 and G8 Gaming monitors to present the game in the best quality possible. No word on what you'll experience yet, but here's hoping it's different content than what they've previously shown off.

Crimson Desert

Welcome to the beautiful yet brutal continent of Pywel. From the snow-blasted mountains of Kweiden to the verdant expanses of Akapen and the towering ridges scattering the Crimson Desert, this land is a testament to nature's grandeur. Yet, amidst this beauty, the continent stands locked in war as factions vie for unprecedented power. Discover adventure, explore exciting locations, and fight thrilling battles as you travel across an incredible open world filled with wonder and mystery.

Crimson Desert is an upcoming open-world action-adventure being developed by Pearl Abyss for both console and PC, which will combine elements of narrative-driven single-player games with online multiplayer functionality. Built on Pearl Abyss' proprietary, next-gen engine, Crimson Desert will deliver high-fidelity graphics and game features and a highly immersive gameplay experience. A story of survival, Crimson Desert follows a group of struggling mercenaries and the many characters who cross their paths in the vast continent of Pywel. This is a world where heroes are made, but not without incredible hardship, pain, and perseverance. Through vibrant storytelling and intense action, Crimson Desert depicts realistic characters and narratives that revolve around the members of the Greymane Free Company fighting to achieve their noble mission. Experience the beautiful yet brutal continent of Pywel, where you will witness the conflicts and epic sagas surrounding Kliff, the leader of the Greymanes, as his mission takes him on an unforgettable journey.

