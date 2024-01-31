Posted in: Games, Kojima Productions, Music, Soundtrack, Video Games, Vinyl | Tagged: death stranding, mondo

Mondo To Restock Death Stranding: Songs From The Video Game

Mondo has confirmed that they will bring back the three vinyl soundtrack album Death Stranding: Songs From The Video Game.

Album features original score by Ludvig Forssell and various artists.

Collector's edition includes new artwork and three color variants.

Available for $45, the soundtrack is now ready to ship from Mondo's shop.

Mondo announced today they will restock one of their most popular vinyl game soundtracks as Death Stranding: Songs From The Video Game returns. In case you haven't checked them out recently, Mondo odes have a few selections for soundtrack out there that people have been clamoring for, including ones for Westworld Season 1 and 2. This three vinyl soundtrack was released a short time ago, providing owners with a number of original songs composed by Ludvig Forssell as part of the game's original score, as well as several tracks by artists who lent their music to the game to appear within the world of Death Stranding.

Apparently, this album was such a success the first time around, it sold out. Now the company is bringing it back with this cool new artwork and three different colors as you're getting a slated grey, a dmmed gold, and a rose-colored pressing. The album is currently available for $45 on their shop, but it appears only this version is available as we don't see the original with the darker colors. Better go snag it now before they run out of copies a second time.

Death Stranding: Songs From The Video Game

From Kojima Productions and published by Sony Interactive, Death Stranding follows Sam Porter Bridges (voiced by Norman Reedus) and his journey as a courier through the United States following a world-changing event. The Game Awards 2019 winner for Best Music/Score, Death Standing: Songs From The Video Game, is a gamer and music lovers must have. Ludvig Forssell's amazing original score as well as songs from the video game with music by Low Roar, Silent Poets, Chvrches, and Apocalyptica. Featuring original artwork by Max Löffler and Randy Ortiz, these records will be available on either 140 gram solid color or black vinyl. Plus, they're in hand and ready to ship!

