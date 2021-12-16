Cris Tales Adds New Free Update With Tons Of Content

Modus Games has released a brand new free update for their turn-based JRPG Cris Tales that adds a ton of content for the game. Among the new features include a brand new expansion to the story which includes side quests and a new dungeon, as well as a brand new character to play as in the game. We got the patch notes below as well as more info on what the update brings, as you can snag it right now.

Today's update adds a wealth of new features to the game, including the brand-new playable character Adri, who will unleash her robotic mechanisms on all who attempt to challenge her. She'll be able to show off her abilities in the game's all-new dungeon, which features exclusive enemies and a brand-new story. Players will also have a chance to flaunt their skills in the new-and-improved Coliseum, where they'll face off against waves of increasingly challenging enemies with fantastic rewards on the line. Beyond these new additions, this update adds additional content to Cris Tales such as a new ending (including a brand-new cutscene), significantly decreased load times on the Switch version of the game and more. New players of Cris Tales can also enjoy steep discounts this month. Patch Notes Added a new playable character.

Added a new side quest and dungeon, with new enemies and a new boss.

Added a new Colosseum. Speak to the Wandering Merchant to test your mettle!

(Switch only) Reduced loading times by approximately 30%.

Fixed an infinite white loading screen that could rarely occur at the end of battles.

Fixed a gameplay blocker that could rarely occur when a character's syncro is interrupted.

Fixed a gameplay blocker that could rarely occur during the Volcano Sisters boss fight.

Fixed a gameplay blocker that could rarely happen during certain other boss fights.

Fixed an issue with the Empress' Gaol ability which could impact party composition after the battle.

Fixed issues with minor graphical flickering in some backgrounds.

Various text and graphical fixes. Additional Nintendo Switch Patch Notes Fixed numerous text bugs.

Fixed numerous user reported soft-locks.

Fixed an achievement not being unlockable.

Fixed enemies occasionally not appearing during a battle in the salt mines.

Fixed the "burn" icon becoming distorted when using Impact Strikes.

Adjusted pricing for Tents.

Adjusted pricing for the Distortion Ring.

Crisbell now learns Heal at level 2.

The Empress will now use perfect heal for only two turns.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: CRIS TALES – NEW CONTENT – ADRI TRAILER (https://youtu.be/oaTu41Gy9os)