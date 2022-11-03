Crown Zenith Is Pokémon TCG's Special Set Coming In January 2022

The Scarlet & Violet era is approaching for Pokémon fans, which means that we are about to get a new series block for the Pokémon TCG. This month's Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest will be the final main series set which means it will be the last expansion with Sword & Shield in the title. However, the Pokémon TCG is going on a victory lap at the start of 2023 with a final special set to close out the era titled Crown Zenith. Now, special sets are distinct from main series sets for multiple reasons. Notably, special sets do not carry the series block name and do not come with booster boxes or loose booster packs. That means that Crown Zenith will be released through special products only, including Elite Trainer Boxes, V Boxes, and more. Let's take a look at what we can now confirm about January 2023's Crown Zenith.

Crown Zenith will be very close to a direct adaptation of Pokémon TCG Japan's high-class set VSTAR Universe coming out in December 2022. VSTAR Universe can give us quite a lot of information about Crown Zenith.

Crown Zenith will include a new rarity called Art Rare. Art Rares are very much like Character Rares in that they are Full Art cards without any texturing to the foil. The only difference between Art Rares and Character Rares is that Art Rares do not feature a Trainer with the Pokémon. They do seem, though, to include other Pokémon with the focus special. There are also Special Art Rares that combine the concept of Art Rares with the V, VSTAR, or VMAX mechanic.

VSTAR Universe cards likely to appear in Crown Zenith are Manaphy Art Rare, Mew Art Rare, Diancie Art Rare, Absol Art Rare, Altaria Art Rare, Hisuian Goodra Art Rare, Mewtwo VSTAR Special Art Rare, Hisuian Zoroark VSTAR Special Art Rare, Hisuian Samurott VSTAR Special Art Rare, Suicune V Special Art Rare, Leafeon VSTAR Special Art Rare.

VSTAR Universe cards that will not appear in Crown Zenith are the Charizard V, VMAX, and VSTAR Special Art Rares, as those were included in the Charizard Ultra-Premium Collection before we even knew what Special Art Rares were.