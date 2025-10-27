Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Mobile Games, Video Games | Tagged: Duck Detective: The Ghost of Glamping, Happy Broccoli Games

Duck Detective: The Ghost of Glamping Is Coming To Mobile

After having already been released on Steam, Duck Detective: The Ghost of Glamping is coming to mobile devices this November

Article Summary Duck Detective: The Ghost of Glamping launches on iOS and Android on November 27, 2025.

This new mobile title is a stand-alone sequel to Duck Detective: The Secret Salami.

Investigate a spooky luxury campsite, interview suspects, and crack a quirky, cozy mystery.

Enjoy improved gameplay, new features, and a fully voice-acted cast in this beloved indie game.

Indie game developer and publisher Happy Broccoli Games has revealed that they will release Duck Detective: The Ghost of Glamping for mobile devices next month. As you may recall, the game was already released earlier this year for Steam, and has receieve3d overwhelming positivity from players. So it only seemed natural they'd want to branch the game out to other platforms. If you haven't seent he game already, this is a direct sequel to the original detective title, Duck Detective: The Secret Salami. The game is an overall improvement fromt he first one with streamlined mechanics and new additions, plus the ability to press a button and quack just for fun. Enjoy the latest trailer above and details below as the mobile versionw ill arrive on iOS and Android on November 27, 2025.

Duck Detective: The Ghost of Glamping

The Duck Detective is back! Get ready to interview suspects, inspect evidence, and deduce the truth in another stand-alone mystery! When spookiness strikes a luxury campsite, the one and only Duck Detective is summoned to quack the case. Inspect evidence, make de-duck-tions, and solve this no-murder mystery! This campsite might have ghosts, but the real thing haunting Eugene McQuacklin is his failed marriage and bread addiction. Can he escape the shadows of his past? To the annoyance of the Duck Detective, he is joined by a new partner in (solving) crime. Work together to unravel the truth and nibble on the crumbs of justice!

A 2-3 hour long cozy mystery game!

A stand-alone sequel to the acclaimed 'Duck Detective: The Secret Salami!'

Interview suspects, fill in the blanks, and crack the case!

Fully voice-acted cast of suspiciously secretive characters!

Dive into a murky pond of delinquency and dredge up the truth!

Throw bread to the fine beak of lady justice!

