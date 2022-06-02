"Pikachu On The Ball" Finally Gets Wide Pokémon TCG Release

During the Sword & Shield era, the Pokémon TCG has released ten main series sets (Sword & Shield base, Rebel Clash, Darkness Ablaze, Vivid Voltage, Battle Styles, Chilling Reign, Evolving Skies, Fusion Strike, Brilliant Stars, and Astral Radiance) and three special sets (Champion's Path, Shining Fates, and Celebrations) with more forthcoming. All eras also have an ongoing series of Black Star Promos coming out throughout the entire run. Sometimes, though, there are small promo sets released outside of any of these with their own numbering. This often includes McDonald's sets, including last year's 25th Anniversary promo through McDonald's. There is an even smaller and rarer promo set that has been released throughout the past three years of the hobby called the Pokémon Futsal Collection. You can read more about the overall set here, but the basic idea is that these UK-exclusive cards are promos that can be found at GAME stores. The set includes Eevee on the Ball, Grookey on the Ball, Scorbunny on the Ball, Sobble on the Ball, and the mysterious first entry, Pikachu on the Ball. All of these cards have seen GAME release them except the Pikachu, which was initially released outside of GAME locations and instead was only given to actual Futsal clubs with the intention of the cards going to children. This led to the very few Pikachu on the Ball cards being sold for hundreds on the secondary market. Now, I am happy (and, as a collector, relieved) that GAME will indeed feature Pikachu on the Ball later in 2022.

And that's that. This set was thought to be one that would remain, to most, incomplete but that no longer has to be the case. This will create a wave on the secondary market, as not only was the actual card selling for hundreds, but people were even cutting up promo posters that featured a card-sized Pikachu on the Ball to sell for people who wanted fillers in their binder. Now, thankfully, the card will be obtainable. I'd expect to see it selling from UK eBayers for about $20 to $30 USD after it drops.