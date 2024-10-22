Posted in: Devolver Digital, Games, Music, Soundtrack, Video Games, Vinyl | Tagged: Cult Of The Lamb, Laced Records, Massive Monster

Cult Of The Lamb To Release a Vinyl Metal Soundtrack

Cult Of The Lamb is getting a brand-new soundtrack release, as they've put together a new six-track metal album on vinyl.

Sam George from Pick Up Goliath writes and produces the album at Mammoth Sound Studio.

Features artists like Howard Jones, Matthew K. Heafy, and Scott LePage.

The lead single "CULT" is out now with a Half Giant animated music video.

Massive Monster, Devolver Digital, and Laced Records have come together to reveal they're releasing a new vinyl metal album for the game Cult Of The Lamb. Titled Cult of the Lamb: Hymns of the Unholy, this is going to be a six-track EP with some damn fine tracks all catered to the game, featuring a bevy of talent across multiple metal bands who have collaborated on something truly epic for a video game. We have more details about it below, along with a couple of quotes, as it's up for pre-order now and set to be released in March 2025.

Cult of the Lamb: Hymns of the Unholy

Written, arranged and produced by Sam George (Pick Up Goliath) at Mammoth Sound Studio, the six songs feature vocals written and performed by Howard Jones (Light the Torch, Sion, ex-Killswitch Engage) and Matthew K. Heafy (Trivium); guitar work by Scott LePage & Clay Gober (Polyphia), Javier Reyes (Animals as Leaders), Josh Baines (Malevolence) and Sean Long (While She Sleeps); and drums by Mike Malyan (ex-Monuments). An official music video created by animation studio Half Giant for the lead single "CULT" (featuring Pick Up Goliath, Howard Jones, Scott LePage, and Mike Malyan) is out now, alongside the single streaming and available for download on all major music platforms. The video features footage from previous Cult of the Lamb trailers, along with new scenes to tell the full story of the Lamb's rise to Godhood.

"We're huge fans of metal music and know there's a lot of metalheads in the Cult of the Lamb community, too," said Jay Armstrong, co-founder of Massive Monster. "There's a natural link between the game's themes and heavy metal music and, given the recent release of our Unholy Alliance DLC and the Goat character, why not get some G.O.A.T.s from the world of metal to transform River Boy's iconic melodies into heavy metal slammers? All the artists featured on this release have given 100% commitment to this project, and we couldn't be more grateful for their support and the backing of their management."

"Video games have always been an important part of my life, so it's been amazing to work with the Massive Monster team and turn Cult of the Lamb's iconic soundtrack into a metal album," said Matthew Kiichi Heafy, lead singer of Trivium. "There's such a natural link between video games, heavy metal and the game's themes that a collaboration like this just makes sense. I hope fans of the game have as much fun listening to this as I did writing and performing my parts, and I hope the metal community and anyone who might not have played Cult of the Lamb before embraces this as a standalone album and checks out the game!"

