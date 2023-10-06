Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Mew, pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet - 151

Pokémon TCG Releases Six Products Today Including The Mew UPC

The Pokémon TCG releases six new products in stores today including multiple highly anticipated Scarlet & Violet - 151 boxes.

Today is one of the biggest Pokémon TCG release days in recent history. Six major products will hit shelves, including arguably the most anticipated of the year. The current special set, Scarlet & Violet – 151, gets its Ultra-Premium Collection today, which notably features one metal card featuring a gold hyper rare Mew ex, one special illustration rare promo card featuring Mew ex, and one illustration rare promo card featuring Mewtwo. Let's get into the details.

Here is today's slate of Pokémon TCG releases now in stores:

Scarlet & Violet—151 Ultra-Premium Collection (available October 6, 2023): Includes 16 Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs, one metal card featuring hyper rare Mew ex, one special illustration rare promo card featuring Mew ex, one illustration rare promo card featuring Mewtwo, one stitched-edge playmat featuring Mew, one deck box, one coin featuring Mew and various gameplay accessories

Includes 16 Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs, one metal card featuring hyper rare Mew ex, one special illustration rare promo card featuring Mew ex, one illustration rare promo card featuring Mewtwo, one stitched-edge playmat featuring Mew, one deck box, one coin featuring Mew and various gameplay accessories Scarlet & Violet—151 ex Box—Alakazam ex (available October 6, 2023): Includes four Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs, one double rare card featuring Alakazam ex, and two foil promo cards featuring Kadabra and Abra

Includes four Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs, one double rare card featuring Alakazam ex, and two foil promo cards featuring Kadabra and Abra Scarlet & Violet—151 ex Box—Zapdos ex (available October 6, 2023): Includes four Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs, one double rare card featuring Zapdos ex, one foil promo card featuring Electabuzz, and one oversize card featuring Zapdos ex

Includes four Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs, one double rare card featuring Zapdos ex, one foil promo card featuring Electabuzz, and one oversize card featuring Zapdos ex Scarlet & Violet—151 Mini Tin Collection (available October 6, 2023): Includes two Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs, one coin sporting one of 10 unique styles featuring the various Energy type symbols in the Pokémon TCG, and one art card matching the tin

Includes two Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs, one coin sporting one of 10 unique styles featuring the various Energy type symbols in the Pokémon TCG, and one art card matching the tin Kangaskhan ex Battle Deck (available October 6, 2023): The Kanto classic Kangaskhan features in one of October's ex Battle Decks. This Kangaskhan ex is unique to this ex Battle Deck as an SV Black Star Promo. It will retail for $9.99.

The Kanto classic Kangaskhan features in one of October's ex Battle Decks. This Kangaskhan ex is unique to this ex Battle Deck as an SV Black Star Promo. It will retail for $9.99. Greninja ex Battle Deck (available October 6, 2023): This popular Pokémon features in one of October's ex Battle Decks. This Greninja ex is unique to this ex Battle Deck as an SV Black Star Promo. It will retail for $9.99.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

