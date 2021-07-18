Pokémon TCG Full Set Of 1st Edition Base Set Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that primarily deals in comics, video games, trading cards, and other collectible items, has put a full set of 1st Edition Base Set cards from the Pokémon Trading Card Game up for auction! The Base Set is a very sought-after set to collect in the Pokémon TCG, and to see a full set from the 1st Edition subset of these cards is very rare. Prospective bidders have until Saturday, July 24th at 12:50 PM Central Time (or 1:50 PM Eastern Time) to place their bid on this full set.

The Base Set from the Pokémon TCG had 102 cards in it. Released in 1999 by Wizards of the Coast, these cards have shot up in value in recent years. According to the description on the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

Complete Set Alert! This lot includes the complete First Edition Base Set, all 102 cards. Oh, and did we mention that they're all graded by CGC? Well, they are! The grades here are really high with most of these cards being Mint 9, for individual grades please go to view our extended description. Before you ask the answer is yes, Charizard is graded Mint 9! Artist include Keji Kinebuchi, Ken Sugimori, Mitsuhiro Arita, and Tomoaki Imakuni. Complete sets like these especially first edition are extremely hard to come across and we expect aggressive bidding come auction day. Like they say: "Gotta Catch 'Em All!"

If you are looking to bid on this lovely full set of Pokémon TCG cards, please kindly remember that you have until Saturday, July 24th, at 12:50 PM Central Time, or 1:50 PM Eastern Time, to place said bid on this item. You can find the auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!