Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Cleaner Company, Mythwright, sci-fi, Wildflame Studio

Clean Up Galactic Messes With The Sci-Fi Simulator Cleaner Company

Gather your friends and head off to respond to the aftermath of a sci-fi emergency in Cleaner Company, coming out sometime in 2026

Article Summary Cleaner Company is a sci-fi co-op simulator where players clean up extraterrestrial disaster zones.

Join up to 3 friends as the Star Wipers crew to tackle messy, dangerous aftermaths in space settings.

Survive alien threats, use physics-based tools, and upgrade your cleaning equipment as you progress.

Restore space stations, restaurants, and planets to pristine condition in challenging survival cleanup missions.

Developer Wildflame Studio and publisher Mythwright have revealed their latest game, as they have a new simulator title on the way called Cleaner Company. This is a sci-fi co-op cleaning simulator in which you and up to three other friends will respond to the aftermath of emergencies in space where they need a cleaning crew to come through and take care of the… ahem, "remains." Ypu'll take care of what's left of the crew, any alien materials left behind, biohazard goo, and more. Youc an check out the latest trailer and details here, as the game is being planned for a 2026 launch.

Space Is Messy, Which Is Why We Need a Cleaner Company

As an elite member of the Star Wipers crew, strap on your cleaning tools and gear up for a grisly cleanup of horror hotspots across the galaxy. From eerie space stations, to ruined restaurants and ominous undiscovered planets, Star Wipers are sent in to clean up the mess when things go wrong. And in the far reaches of space, business is booming. Play together with friends in up to 4 player online co-op, embarking on interstellar expeditions to mop up monstrous messes, tackle challenges, and collect resources to upgrade your cleaning equipment. Wash away unsightly stains, deal with detritus, and try not to become the latest mess on a freshly washed wall. Survive threats from the deadly lifeforms behind the horror, donning your mop to conquer galactic messes in an out of this world survival horror cleaning sim.

1-4 Player Sci-Fi Survival Cleaning – Join the Star Wipers and set off on an intergalactic expedition to clean devastated space stations, ruined restaurants and more, bringing deep space horror hotspots back to their dazzling former shine.

Join the Star Wipers and set off on an intergalactic expedition to clean devastated space stations, ruined restaurants and more, bringing deep space horror hotspots back to their dazzling former shine. Survive Dangerous Threats – Abandoned space stations often tend to be abandoned for a reason… Face threats from terrifying alien creatures in a fight to survive your next big clean.

Abandoned space stations often tend to be abandoned for a reason… Face threats from terrifying alien creatures in a fight to survive your next big clean. Deep Space, Deep Clean – Acquire resources and complete cleanup duties to 'brush up' your team's equipment and handle those more stubborn stains.

Acquire resources and complete cleanup duties to 'brush up' your team's equipment and handle those more stubborn stains. Physics-Based Chaos – Dynamic physics makes cosmic cleaning fun! Stack up bits and pieces, spill stuff, and try not to make more mess than you started with. Just don't ask us how the gravity systems are still online.

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