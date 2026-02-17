Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Cupiclaw, Typin

Cupiclaw Has Pulled Out An Early March Release Date

After turning the machine on a few months ago, the team behinf Cupiclaw has finally pulled an early March release date from the bin

Experience a frantic mix of claw machine action and roguelike deckbuilding in this indie arcade game.

Grab over 70 unique prizes, customize combos, and upgrade your claw to beat tricky machines and traps.

Help Morris save his relationship by winning the ultimate prize on chaos-filled arcade floors.

Indie game developer and publisher Typin has confirmed the official launch date for their upcoming game, Cupiclaw. In case you missed our previous coverage of the title, this is a frantically cute claw machine roguelike deckbuilder where you'll use drag-and-grab mechanics to snag unique prizes from the bottom of the machine. As the game goes on, you'll use many of the items you are able to snag to build powerful combos that will help you score more items and rewards in the face of various chaotic machines. Each of which will do everything they can to make sure you don't get the best prizes. After having a free demo out, the team confirmed the game will launch on March 5, 2026. Enjoy the latest trailer as the game will be out in a few weeks.

Cupiclaw

Oh, no! Morris lost his engagement ring and is too broke to buy another! Luckily, beautiful rings can be won on the top floor of the arcade. Cupiclaw is a cute & frantic claw machine roguelike deckbuilder. Grab unique prizes, build powerful combos, face chaotic machines… and claw back Morris' relationship! Start your journey on the cheapest floor, grabbing from over 70 unique prizes. But watch out for tricky traps along the way! Customize your runs by adding or removing prizes to build powerful combos, and upgrade the claw for greater success! Face increasingly chaotic and challenging machines, meet colorful characters, and somehow save Morris' precious relationship!

